Navneet Education Ltd Board Meeting

140.25
(-0.88%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:59:46 AM

Navneet Educat. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Navneet Education Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 07th November 2024 inter-alia to: 1. Consider approve and take on record the standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Consider declaration of interim divided if any for the financial year 2024-25 and to fix the record date for the same. Board of Directors at its meeting held today has considered and approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and Declared interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 (i.e. 75%) per equity share (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Navneet Education Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Navneet Education Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202416 May 2024
Navneet Education Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approve and take on record Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20242 May 2024
Navneet Education Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval Of Financial Results For The Year Ending March 31 2024 And Recommendation Of A Final Dividend In view of the above development, the Board meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, 9th May, 2024 as informed vide our letter no. NEL/008/2024 dated 02nd May, 2024 to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 stand cancelled. The prior intimation of the revised date of the Board meeting to consider, approve and take on record the Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2024 and Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 shall be informed to the stock exchange as per Regulation 29 of the SEBI LODR, as amended. Navneet Education Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve I. Intimation of pronouncement of order by NCLT approving the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Genext Students Private Limited and Navneet Futuretech Limited and Navneet Education Limited and their respective shareholders. II. Cancellation of Board Meeting and Investor Call. Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Navneet Education Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

