Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd
131.94
|-2.38
|-1.77
|342.96
|0
Kitex Garments Ltd
695.8
|-36.60
|-5.00
|4627.07
|41.48
Page Industries Ltd
47941.2
|-207.35
|-0.43
|53473.01
|86.56
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
1139.95
|-6.70
|-0.58
|8146.82
|43.9
Rupa & Company Ltd
255.88
|0.23
|0.09
|2034.87
|26.74
Dollar Industries Ltd
474.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2689.19
|30.07
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd
595.9
|-13.85
|-2.27
|3672.24
|23.37
Evinix Industries Ltd
106
|105.55
|23455.56
|1134.20
|0
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
1518.6
|-15.00
|-0.98
|6973.89
|165.4
K P R Mill Ltd
1023.25
|7.95
|0.78
|34976.12
|52.5
Koutons Retail India Ltd
2.45
|0.00
|0.00
|7.48
|0
First Winner Industries Ltd
1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|7.53
|0
Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd
262.9
|11.55
|4.60
|154.47
|36.69
Thomas Scott India Ltd
489.45
|9.55
|1.99
|552.84
|51.1
Vedant Fashions Ltd
1257.45
|-5.95
|-0.47
|30546.27
|76.53
Iris Clothings Ltd
63.2
|-0.72
|-1.13
|515.53
|44.39
C P S Shapers Ltd
657.6
|12.85
|1.99
|138.10
|183.17
