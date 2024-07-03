iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Global Industries Ltd Share Price

1,536.9
(1.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,519.8
  • Day's High1,550
  • 52 Wk High1,560
  • Prev. Close1,518.6
  • Day's Low1,518.35
  • 52 Wk Low 522
  • Turnover (lac)129.03
  • P/E163.53
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value120.04
  • EPS9.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,057.93
  • Div. Yield0
Pearl Global Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Pearl Global Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 27 Nov, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Pearl Global Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pearl Global Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:02 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.90%

Foreign: 62.90%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 13.88%

Institutions: 13.88%

Non-Institutions: 23.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pearl Global Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.79

21.66

21.66

21.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

352.34

359.2

321.82

292.06

Net Worth

374.13

380.86

343.48

313.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

771.4

825.33

710.75

857.85

yoy growth (%)

-6.53

16.12

-17.14

11.67

Raw materials

-473.08

-399.61

-348.63

-459.17

As % of sales

61.32

48.41

49.05

53.52

Employee costs

-107.79

-150.17

-119.6

-112.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.83

9.74

-1.34

18.15

Depreciation

-18.13

-17.61

-12.73

-10.92

Tax paid

9.96

-5.89

-4.11

-1.14

Working capital

16.36

-2.1

53.74

9.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.53

16.12

-17.14

11.67

Op profit growth

-120.4

-206.08

6,072.08

-102.63

EBIT growth

-93.62

91.39

-47.62

2.3

Net profit growth

-84.54

88.03

-84.33

27.72

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,436.15

3,158.41

2,713.53

1,490.93

1,685.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,436.15

3,158.41

2,713.53

1,490.93

1,685.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.37

36.27

40.18

36.16

49.05

Pearl Global Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pearl Global Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Deepak Seth

Vice Chairman & Non executive

Pulkit Seth

Independent Director

Abhishek Goyal

Independent Director

Madhulika Bhupatkar

Whole-time Director

Shailesh Kumar

Independent Director

NEHA KHANNA

Whole-time Director

Deepak Kumar

Managing Director

PALLAB BANERJEE

Non Executive Director

Shefali Seth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shilpa Budhia

Independent Director

Rajiv Kumar

Independent Director

Sanjay Kapoor

Independent Director

Ashwini Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pearl Global Industries Ltd

Summary

Pearl Global Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Minia Estates Pvt Ltd as a Private Limited Company on July 5, 1989. The name was thereafter changed from Minia Estates Pvt Ltd to House of Pearl Fashions Pvt Ltd on May 9, 2006. The Company was subsequently converted to a Public Limited Company on June 28, 2006 and the name was changed to House of Pearl Fashions Limited. The Company name further was changed from House of Pearl Fashions Limited to Pearl Global Industries Limited on January 12, 2012.The Company is one of the Indias largest listed garment exporters, manufacturing from multiple sourcing regions within India and countries within South Asia. The Company is a worldwide clothing manufacturing corporation that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to global brands with its integrated production capabilities centered on Design and Development, Global Manufacturing, Marketing and Distribution, and Sourcing and Supply Chain. It has 21 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants across 4 countries including India (Gurgaon, Chennai and Bengaluru), Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and has design centres in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, U.S.A, Spain, Hong Kong and U.K.The Company is a multinational, ready to wear apparel manufacturing conglomerate. The company is operating in three distinct business streams namely manufacturing, marketing and Distribution and souring of garments. They also provide supply chain solutions for the fashion industry globally along
Company FAQs

What is the Pearl Global Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pearl Global Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1536.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Global Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pearl Global Industries Ltd is ₹7057.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pearl Global Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pearl Global Industries Ltd is 163.53 and 12.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pearl Global Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pearl Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pearl Global Industries Ltd is ₹522 and ₹1560 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pearl Global Industries Ltd?

Pearl Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.25%, 3 Years at 104.71%, 1 Year at 123.02%, 6 Month at 104.72%, 3 Month at 73.37% and 1 Month at 22.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pearl Global Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pearl Global Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.91 %
Institutions - 13.88 %
Public - 23.21 %

