SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹1,519.8
Prev. Close₹1,518.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹129.03
Day's High₹1,550
Day's Low₹1,518.35
52 Week's High₹1,560
52 Week's Low₹522
Book Value₹120.04
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,057.93
P/E163.53
EPS9.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.79
21.66
21.66
21.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
352.34
359.2
321.82
292.06
Net Worth
374.13
380.86
343.48
313.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
771.4
825.33
710.75
857.85
yoy growth (%)
-6.53
16.12
-17.14
11.67
Raw materials
-473.08
-399.61
-348.63
-459.17
As % of sales
61.32
48.41
49.05
53.52
Employee costs
-107.79
-150.17
-119.6
-112.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.83
9.74
-1.34
18.15
Depreciation
-18.13
-17.61
-12.73
-10.92
Tax paid
9.96
-5.89
-4.11
-1.14
Working capital
16.36
-2.1
53.74
9.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.53
16.12
-17.14
11.67
Op profit growth
-120.4
-206.08
6,072.08
-102.63
EBIT growth
-93.62
91.39
-47.62
2.3
Net profit growth
-84.54
88.03
-84.33
27.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,436.15
3,158.41
2,713.53
1,490.93
1,685.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,436.15
3,158.41
2,713.53
1,490.93
1,685.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.37
36.27
40.18
36.16
49.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Deepak Seth
Vice Chairman & Non executive
Pulkit Seth
Independent Director
Abhishek Goyal
Independent Director
Madhulika Bhupatkar
Whole-time Director
Shailesh Kumar
Independent Director
NEHA KHANNA
Whole-time Director
Deepak Kumar
Managing Director
PALLAB BANERJEE
Non Executive Director
Shefali Seth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shilpa Budhia
Independent Director
Rajiv Kumar
Independent Director
Sanjay Kapoor
Independent Director
Ashwini Agarwal
Reports by Pearl Global Industries Ltd
Summary
Pearl Global Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Minia Estates Pvt Ltd as a Private Limited Company on July 5, 1989. The name was thereafter changed from Minia Estates Pvt Ltd to House of Pearl Fashions Pvt Ltd on May 9, 2006. The Company was subsequently converted to a Public Limited Company on June 28, 2006 and the name was changed to House of Pearl Fashions Limited. The Company name further was changed from House of Pearl Fashions Limited to Pearl Global Industries Limited on January 12, 2012.The Company is one of the Indias largest listed garment exporters, manufacturing from multiple sourcing regions within India and countries within South Asia. The Company is a worldwide clothing manufacturing corporation that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to global brands with its integrated production capabilities centered on Design and Development, Global Manufacturing, Marketing and Distribution, and Sourcing and Supply Chain. It has 21 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants across 4 countries including India (Gurgaon, Chennai and Bengaluru), Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and has design centres in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, U.S.A, Spain, Hong Kong and U.K.The Company is a multinational, ready to wear apparel manufacturing conglomerate. The company is operating in three distinct business streams namely manufacturing, marketing and Distribution and souring of garments. They also provide supply chain solutions for the fashion industry globally along
Read More
The Pearl Global Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1536.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pearl Global Industries Ltd is ₹7057.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pearl Global Industries Ltd is 163.53 and 12.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pearl Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pearl Global Industries Ltd is ₹522 and ₹1560 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pearl Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.25%, 3 Years at 104.71%, 1 Year at 123.02%, 6 Month at 104.72%, 3 Month at 73.37% and 1 Month at 22.85%.
