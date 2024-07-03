Summary

Pearl Global Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Minia Estates Pvt Ltd as a Private Limited Company on July 5, 1989. The name was thereafter changed from Minia Estates Pvt Ltd to House of Pearl Fashions Pvt Ltd on May 9, 2006. The Company was subsequently converted to a Public Limited Company on June 28, 2006 and the name was changed to House of Pearl Fashions Limited. The Company name further was changed from House of Pearl Fashions Limited to Pearl Global Industries Limited on January 12, 2012.The Company is one of the Indias largest listed garment exporters, manufacturing from multiple sourcing regions within India and countries within South Asia. The Company is a worldwide clothing manufacturing corporation that provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to global brands with its integrated production capabilities centered on Design and Development, Global Manufacturing, Marketing and Distribution, and Sourcing and Supply Chain. It has 21 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants across 4 countries including India (Gurgaon, Chennai and Bengaluru), Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and has design centres in India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, U.S.A, Spain, Hong Kong and U.K.The Company is a multinational, ready to wear apparel manufacturing conglomerate. The company is operating in three distinct business streams namely manufacturing, marketing and Distribution and souring of garments. They also provide supply chain solutions for the fashion industry globally along

