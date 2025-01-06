Pearl Global Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-21.83
9.74
-1.34
18.15
Depreciation
-18.13
-17.61
-12.73
-10.92
Tax paid
9.96
-5.89
-4.11
-1.14
Working capital
16.36
-2.1
53.74
9.51
Other operating items
Operating
-13.63
-15.87
35.54
15.59
Capital expenditure
3.75
59.39
4.47
-26.57
Free cash flow
-9.88
43.51
40.02
-10.97
Equity raised
575.5
556.13
561.09
538.81
Investing
1.06
-12.04
8.88
21.58
Financing
55.79
3.85
48.57
38.77
Dividends paid
0
0
4.33
6.49
Net in cash
622.46
591.45
662.9
594.69
No Record Found
