Pearl Global Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,526.3
(0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Pearl Global Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-21.83

9.74

-1.34

18.15

Depreciation

-18.13

-17.61

-12.73

-10.92

Tax paid

9.96

-5.89

-4.11

-1.14

Working capital

16.36

-2.1

53.74

9.51

Other operating items

Operating

-13.63

-15.87

35.54

15.59

Capital expenditure

3.75

59.39

4.47

-26.57

Free cash flow

-9.88

43.51

40.02

-10.97

Equity raised

575.5

556.13

561.09

538.81

Investing

1.06

-12.04

8.88

21.58

Financing

55.79

3.85

48.57

38.77

Dividends paid

0

0

4.33

6.49

Net in cash

622.46

591.45

662.9

594.69

