iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pearl Global Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,540
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Global Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

771.4

825.33

710.75

857.85

yoy growth (%)

-6.53

16.12

-17.14

11.67

Raw materials

-473.08

-399.61

-348.63

-459.17

As % of sales

61.32

48.41

49.05

53.52

Employee costs

-107.79

-150.17

-119.6

-112.68

As % of sales

13.97

18.19

16.82

13.13

Other costs

-194.29

-257.08

-259.91

-286.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.18

31.14

36.56

33.37

Operating profit

-3.76

18.45

-17.39

-0.28

OPM

-0.48

2.23

-2.44

-0.03

Depreciation

-18.13

-17.61

-12.73

-10.92

Interest expense

-24.01

-24.48

-19.22

-15.99

Other income

24.08

33.38

48.01

45.34

Profit before tax

-21.83

9.74

-1.34

18.15

Taxes

9.96

-5.89

-4.11

-1.14

Tax rate

-45.66

-60.5

305.58

-6.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.86

3.84

-5.45

17

Exceptional items

12.63

1.16

8.12

0

Net profit

0.77

5

2.66

17

yoy growth (%)

-84.54

88.03

-84.33

27.72

NPM

0.1

0.6

0.37

1.98

Pearl Global Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Global Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.