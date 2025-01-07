Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
771.4
825.33
710.75
857.85
yoy growth (%)
-6.53
16.12
-17.14
11.67
Raw materials
-473.08
-399.61
-348.63
-459.17
As % of sales
61.32
48.41
49.05
53.52
Employee costs
-107.79
-150.17
-119.6
-112.68
As % of sales
13.97
18.19
16.82
13.13
Other costs
-194.29
-257.08
-259.91
-286.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.18
31.14
36.56
33.37
Operating profit
-3.76
18.45
-17.39
-0.28
OPM
-0.48
2.23
-2.44
-0.03
Depreciation
-18.13
-17.61
-12.73
-10.92
Interest expense
-24.01
-24.48
-19.22
-15.99
Other income
24.08
33.38
48.01
45.34
Profit before tax
-21.83
9.74
-1.34
18.15
Taxes
9.96
-5.89
-4.11
-1.14
Tax rate
-45.66
-60.5
305.58
-6.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.86
3.84
-5.45
17
Exceptional items
12.63
1.16
8.12
0
Net profit
0.77
5
2.66
17
yoy growth (%)
-84.54
88.03
-84.33
27.72
NPM
0.1
0.6
0.37
1.98
