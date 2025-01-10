Pearl Global Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.79
21.66
21.66
21.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
352.34
359.2
321.82
292.06
Net Worth
374.13
380.86
343.48
313.72
Minority Interest
Debt
270.32
241.56
285.07
247.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.55
17.56
15.72
0
Total Liabilities
662
639.98
644.27
561.17
Fixed Assets
258.1
224.13
205.61
219.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
124.92
132.13
131.68
126.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
19.18
18.28
13.4
3.91
Networking Capital
175.02
176.06
228.98
154.47
Inventories
150.7
135.63
221.79
132.69
Inventory Days
62.78
Sundry Debtors
126.33
110.4
115.91
145.22
Debtor Days
68.71
Other Current Assets
93.13
89.3
123.9
92.35
Sundry Creditors
-161.84
-127.19
-179.77
-163.74
Creditor Days
77.47
Other Current Liabilities
-33.3
-32.08
-52.85
-52.05
Cash
84.78
89.38
64.6
57.08
Total Assets
662
639.98
644.27
561.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.