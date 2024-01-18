|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|5
|100
|Interim
|Declared interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share i.e. 100% on face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2024-25.Such Dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration to those Members entitled thereto. Record Date is fixed on Friday, November 22, 2024, for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for payment of such Interim Dividend.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.