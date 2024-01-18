Declared interim dividend of Rs. 5/- per Equity Share i.e. 100% on face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2024-25.Such Dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration to those Members entitled thereto. Record Date is fixed on Friday, November 22, 2024, for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for payment of such Interim Dividend.