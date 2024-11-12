|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any. Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|11 May 2024
|Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find the attached Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached un-audited fiancial results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 along with Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
