iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pearl Global Industries Ltd Board Meeting

1,622.1
(4.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Pearl Global Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 if any. Please find attached outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed herewith unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202411 May 2024
Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please find the attached Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Pearl Global Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Please find attached un-audited fiancial results for the quarter and period ended December 31, 2023 along with Auditors Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Pearl Global Ind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pearl Global Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.