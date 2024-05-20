To

The Members of

Pearl Global Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Pearl Global Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIRs.s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report w.r.t the Company:

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Adequacy and completeness of disclosures of Our procedures included the following steps: Related Party Transactions Refer Note 47 to the accompanying standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024 for the disclosure of related parties and transactions with them. Obtaining an understanding of the CompanyRs.s policies and procedures in respect of identification of related parties and transactions with them. We also traced the related parties from declaration given by directors, wherever applicable. The Company has related party transactions which include among others, sale/purchase of goods to its subsidiaries and other related parties. This area was significant to our audit due to the following reasons: Read the minutes of the meetings of Board of Directors and Audit Committee and verified that the transactions are approved in accordance with internal procedures and the applicable regulations to the Company. - the significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024; and Tested on a sample basis the arrangements between the related parties along with supporting documents to evaluate the managementRs.s assertions that the transactions were at armRs.s length and in the ordinary course of business. - related party transactions are subject to compliance requirement under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (listing and Obligation Disclosure Requirement) 2015. Evaluated and tested on a sample basis the rights and obligations of the related parties and assessed whether the transactions were recorded appropriately and disclosed in accordance with IND AS 24, Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR), 2015. Wherever appropriate, our substantive work was supplemented by controls testing work which encompassed understanding, evaluating and testing key controls in respect of Related Party Transactions. Our procedures as mentioned above did not identify any findings that are significant for the financial statements as whole in respect of accounting, presentation and disclosure of Related Party Transactions. Recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues as per Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" Refer Note 3(h) to the accompanying standalone financial statements as at March 31,2024 Our procedures included, but were not limited to the following: In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers, an entity shall recognise revenue when the entity satisfies a performance obligation by transferring a promised good or service to a customer. An asset is transferred when the customer obtains control of that asset. Revenue is one of the key measures of performance. Revenue is identified as an area of significant risk. Assessed the appropriateness of the CompanyRs.s revenue recognition accounting policies as per Ind AS 115 -Revenue from Contracts with Customers. As per the accounting policy, the Company derives its revenue primarily from sale of garments with revenue recognised at a point in time when control of the goods has transferred to the customer. At the year end, management has to exercise significant judgement & control as the volume of transactions are high. Accordingly, Revenue Recognition is identified as a Key Audit Matter. Obtained an understanding and assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over recognition and measurement of revenue in accordance with customer contracts, including correct timing of revenue recognition. Performed substantive testing (including year-end cut-off testing) by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year, verifying with the underlying documents i.e sales invoices, dispatch documents including shipping bill, Airway bill, bill of lading, forwarder cargo receipt etc. Performed cut off testing, on sample basis to ensure that the revenue from sale of goods is recognized in the appropriate period. Assessed manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual items and tested the same on a sample basis. Performed analytical procedures for reasonableness of revenues disclosed vis-a-vis the direct and indirect costs involved. Considered adequacy of the CompanyRs.s disclosures in respect of revenue and related estimates and judgements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Based on our procedures as mentioned above, we did not identify any findings that are significant for the financial statements as whole in respect of accounting, presentation and disclosure of Revenue Recognition.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and AuditorRs.s Report Thereon

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditorRs.s report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditorRs.s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained

in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The CompanyRs.s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the CompanyRs.s financial reporting process.

AuditorRs.s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRs.s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managementRs.s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRs.s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditorRs.s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRs.s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRs.s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRs.s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

I. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

II. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2 (VIII) (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

III. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

IV. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

V. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024

from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

VI. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 (II) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(VIII) (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

VII. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

VIII. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRs.s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. - refer Note No. 46 of the Standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. - refer Note No. 42 of the Standalone financial statements.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i) The Management has represented

that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 54 to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever

by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 54 to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) & (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. Further, the interim dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software:

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at database level is not enabled to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account.

ii. The Company has used accounting software for payroll records. Audit trail feature at application layer as well as at database level is not available within the software configuration.

Further, audit trail (edit log) facility was operated throughout the year for the accounting software, and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the AuditorsRs. report under Section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of and limit laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

For S.R. Dinodia & Co. LLP.

Chartered Accountants, FirmRs.s Registration Number 001478N/N500005

(Sandeep Dinodia)

Partner

Membership Number 083689 UDIN: 24083689BKBLTN1588

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: May 20, 2024

ANNEXURE Rs.ARs. TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs. REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED.

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under Rs.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs. section of Independent AuditorsRs. Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024, we report that:

i) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. However certain deeds of immovable properties that are mortgaged with the banks for securing borrowings were not available for verification.

d) According to the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii) In respect of its inventory:

a) On the basis of information and explanation provided, the Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in- transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on such physical verification.

b) According to the records examined by us, during the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate has been sanctioned to the Company by the banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are materially in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanation given and based on the audit procedures performed by us, during the year, the Company has made investment and provided corporate guarantee to group companies and unsecured loans to companies and other parties. Further, the Company has not given any security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or other parties.

a) the aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to its subsidiaries, and other parties are given below:

Particulars Guarantees Loan Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries USD 125.00 lakh equivalent to Rs. 10421.25 lakh Rs. 232.00 lakh - Others- Loan to employees Rs. 130.66 lakh Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries USD 125.00 lakh equivalent to Rs. 10421.25 lakh Rs. 234.67 lakh and USD 3 lakh equivalent to Rs. 250.1 1 lakh - Others- Loan to employees - Rs. 75.94 lakh

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees and investment made, are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the CompanyRs.s interest.

c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loan has been stipulated and the repayment/receipts of the principal amount and the interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loan granted.

e) No loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year or has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person. However, in respect of loan granted, investments made and corporate guarantee provided to its subsidiaries, the Company has compiled with Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) On the basis of available information and explanation provided to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2016 dated July 14, 2016 to the current operations carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, EmployeesRs. State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, EmployeesRs. State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given

to us, there were no dues in respect of statutory dues refer to in sub clause vii(a) above which have not been deposited bv the Company on account of dispute, except for the following:

S. No. Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount in Rs. lakh Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending a) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 15.57 A.Y 2015-16 At CIT(A) b) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 3.49 A.Y 2016-17 At Assessing Officer c) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 3.83 A.Y 2017-18 At CIT(A) d) Income Tax Act. 1961 Income Tax Demand 290 AY 2020-21 At CIT(A)

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix) In respect of loans or other borrowings taken by the Company, according to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us:

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) No funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. Further, the Company does not have any associate and Joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Further the Company does not have any associate and joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x) In respect of moneys raised by the Company through issue of shares & debt instruments:

a) During the year, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xi) a) As per the information and explanations given

to us on our enquiries on this behalf, no fraud of material significance on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed during the year and upto the date of this report in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) In respect to internal audit system in the Company:

a) I n our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, covered under section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered

under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither incurred any cash losses in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and ManagementRs.s plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company

is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility, according to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us:

a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects requiring to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) There are no ongoing CSR projects under sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For S.R. Dinodia & Co. LLP.

Chartered Accountants, FirmRs.s Registration Number 001478N/N500005

(Sandeep Dinodia)

Partner

Membership Number 083689 UDIN: 24083689BKBLTN1588

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: May 20, 2024

ANNEXURE Rs.BRs. TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSRs. REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Pearl Global Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

ManagementRs.s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRs.s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to CompanyRs.s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AuditorsRs. Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established & maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRs.s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRs.s internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A CompanyRs.s internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A CompanyRs.s internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the CompanyRs.s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the

possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control

with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For S.R. Dinodia & Co. LLP.

Chartered Accountants, FirmRs.s Registration Number 001478N/N500005

(Sandeep Dinodia)

Partner

Membership Number 083689 UDIN: 24083689BKBLTN1588

Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 20, 2024