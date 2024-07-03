Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹556.05
Prev. Close₹545.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.31
Day's High₹556.05
Day's Low₹556.05
52 Week's High₹685.45
52 Week's Low₹178.5
Book Value₹105.78
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)744.41
P/E53.98
EPS10.1
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.48
11.48
11.48
11.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.4
64.12
58.17
48.49
Net Worth
84.88
75.6
69.65
59.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
128.83
163.14
146.84
124.81
yoy growth (%)
-21.03
11.09
17.65
8.53
Raw materials
-63.48
-72.8
-63.79
-52.35
As % of sales
49.27
44.62
43.44
41.94
Employee costs
-3.1
-3.94
-3.87
-3.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.35
12.1
12.34
8.6
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.09
-0.98
-0.79
Tax paid
-1.95
-2.97
-3.56
-2.9
Working capital
6.52
2.67
14.82
28.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.03
11.09
17.65
8.53
Op profit growth
-36.88
2.7
37.57
42.77
EBIT growth
-37.5
2.16
37.09
47.62
Net profit growth
-40.83
4.04
53.99
74.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,900.45
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,024.2
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,258
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.9
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,515.9
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Harish Kumar Gupta
Managing Director
Pawan Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Gupta
Whole-time Director
Saurav Gupta
Independent Director
Gunjan Jain
Independent Director
Kalpana Juneja
Independent Director
Sharad Mangal
Independent Director
Vikas Mathur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonika Gupta
Reports by Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd
Summary
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited was incorporated as Gupta Fabtex Private Limited on February 05, 1996 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Private Limited on July 15, 2015. Later on, the status got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2015 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.Established in 1996, Company stands as a prominent player in Indias apparel and home furnishing industry. Its operations encompass two key segments: It offer comprehensive fashion manufacturing, designing services, branding, and distribution of home furnishing products under the esteemed Bella Casa. Secondly, it offers comprehensive fashion manufacturing and designing services to over 50+ major domestic brands and retailers, driving its B2B endeavours; product range includes Western and Indian attire for women,as well as traditional Indian wear for men and kids. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Bed sheets, Quilts, home furnishing textile items, printed/ dyed furnishing fabrics and garments. The production unit of the Company is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company has presence in three important segments of the industry comprising of Home Furnishing Textile; Ready Made Garments and Home Furnishing Textile. The company sells its products
Read More
The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹556.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹744.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd is 53.98 and 5.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹178.5 and ₹685.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.24%, 3 Years at 48.80%, 1 Year at 185.42%, 6 Month at 76.23%, 3 Month at 11.51% and 1 Month at -16.50%.
