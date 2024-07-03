Summary

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited was incorporated as Gupta Fabtex Private Limited on February 05, 1996 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Private Limited on July 15, 2015. Later on, the status got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2015 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.Established in 1996, Company stands as a prominent player in Indias apparel and home furnishing industry. Its operations encompass two key segments: It offer comprehensive fashion manufacturing, designing services, branding, and distribution of home furnishing products under the esteemed Bella Casa. Secondly, it offers comprehensive fashion manufacturing and designing services to over 50+ major domestic brands and retailers, driving its B2B endeavours; product range includes Western and Indian attire for women,as well as traditional Indian wear for men and kids. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Bed sheets, Quilts, home furnishing textile items, printed/ dyed furnishing fabrics and garments. The production unit of the Company is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company has presence in three important segments of the industry comprising of Home Furnishing Textile; Ready Made Garments and Home Furnishing Textile. The company sells its products

