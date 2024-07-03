iifl-logo-icon 1
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd Share Price

556.05
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:38:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open556.05
  • Day's High556.05
  • 52 Wk High685.45
  • Prev. Close545.15
  • Day's Low556.05
  • 52 Wk Low 178.5
  • Turnover (lac)30.31
  • P/E53.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value105.78
  • EPS10.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)744.41
  • Div. Yield0.15
No Records Found

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

556.05

Prev. Close

545.15

Turnover(Lac.)

30.31

Day's High

556.05

Day's Low

556.05

52 Week's High

685.45

52 Week's Low

178.5

Book Value

105.78

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

744.41

P/E

53.98

EPS

10.1

Divi. Yield

0.15

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.97

Record Date: 16 Aug, 2024

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:45 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.83%

Institutions: 0.83%

Non-Institutions: 40.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.48

11.48

11.48

11.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.4

64.12

58.17

48.49

Net Worth

84.88

75.6

69.65

59.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

128.83

163.14

146.84

124.81

yoy growth (%)

-21.03

11.09

17.65

8.53

Raw materials

-63.48

-72.8

-63.79

-52.35

As % of sales

49.27

44.62

43.44

41.94

Employee costs

-3.1

-3.94

-3.87

-3.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.35

12.1

12.34

8.6

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.09

-0.98

-0.79

Tax paid

-1.95

-2.97

-3.56

-2.9

Working capital

6.52

2.67

14.82

28.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.03

11.09

17.65

8.53

Op profit growth

-36.88

2.7

37.57

42.77

EBIT growth

-37.5

2.16

37.09

47.62

Net profit growth

-40.83

4.04

53.99

74.38

No Record Found

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,900.45

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,024.2

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,258

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.9

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,515.9

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Harish Kumar Gupta

Managing Director

Pawan Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Gupta

Whole-time Director

Saurav Gupta

Independent Director

Gunjan Jain

Independent Director

Kalpana Juneja

Independent Director

Sharad Mangal

Independent Director

Vikas Mathur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonika Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd

Summary

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited was incorporated as Gupta Fabtex Private Limited on February 05, 1996 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Private Limited on July 15, 2015. Later on, the status got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2015 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.Established in 1996, Company stands as a prominent player in Indias apparel and home furnishing industry. Its operations encompass two key segments: It offer comprehensive fashion manufacturing, designing services, branding, and distribution of home furnishing products under the esteemed Bella Casa. Secondly, it offers comprehensive fashion manufacturing and designing services to over 50+ major domestic brands and retailers, driving its B2B endeavours; product range includes Western and Indian attire for women,as well as traditional Indian wear for men and kids. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Bed sheets, Quilts, home furnishing textile items, printed/ dyed furnishing fabrics and garments. The production unit of the Company is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company has presence in three important segments of the industry comprising of Home Furnishing Textile; Ready Made Garments and Home Furnishing Textile. The company sells its products
Company FAQs

What is the Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd share price today?

The Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹556.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹744.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd is 53.98 and 5.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd is ₹178.5 and ₹685.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd?

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.24%, 3 Years at 48.80%, 1 Year at 185.42%, 6 Month at 76.23%, 3 Month at 11.51% and 1 Month at -16.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.34 %
Institutions - 0.83 %
Public - 40.83 %

