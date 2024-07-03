Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd Summary

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited was incorporated as Gupta Fabtex Private Limited on February 05, 1996 with the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Private Limited on July 15, 2015. Later on, the status got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 31, 2015 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.Established in 1996, Company stands as a prominent player in Indias apparel and home furnishing industry. Its operations encompass two key segments: It offer comprehensive fashion manufacturing, designing services, branding, and distribution of home furnishing products under the esteemed Bella Casa. Secondly, it offers comprehensive fashion manufacturing and designing services to over 50+ major domestic brands and retailers, driving its B2B endeavours; product range includes Western and Indian attire for women,as well as traditional Indian wear for men and kids. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Bed sheets, Quilts, home furnishing textile items, printed/ dyed furnishing fabrics and garments. The production unit of the Company is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The Company has presence in three important segments of the industry comprising of Home Furnishing Textile; Ready Made Garments and Home Furnishing Textile. The company sells its products through multiple channels including wholesale, retail, online, etc.The Company made a Public Issue of 24,50,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 3.43 Crore in September, 2015.With a 5,50,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Jaipur, the Company production capacity currently touches upon 12 million units p.a. and with the establishment of third party, it has created employment opportunities for additional 1000 people and taken the brand to more than 400 districts. Today, the company holds a robust of about 500 crore capacity for producing both apparels and home furnishings. At the outset, the design teams adapt trendsetting styles inspired by the celebrity outfits, street styles and active sportswear into marketable garments for consumers. The Company uses latest computer-assisted design techniques that allow designers to rapidly make changes to a proposed designs silhouette, fabric, trimmings and other elements and making it easy to promptly share the proposed changes with partner fabric mills. From casual to formal, from online to brick-and-mortar, heres the western wear brands, Bella of the Company in India that every girl needs to try. The funky and versatile collection of western wears make it one of the top female clothing brands in India. Also, the range of smart casual western wear that this brand o?ers is quite popular among the Indian consumers. The Companys Brand Indigo is a womens ethnic and fusion wear label that came into existence when the need to rede?ne Indian ethnic fashion for her arose. It o?ers a product assortment that entail designs of substance, with prints and embroideries that are an amalgamation of folklore and revolution. The Indigo brand aspires to nurture the traditional woman in you with a free-?owing, progressive approach involving, superior quality fabric, design and style. Traditional wear for men was only restricted to Kurtas and Churidars devoid of the magni?cent hues men graciously sport today. Brand Nayak was created to revamp the Indian mans ethnic wardrobe with fresh new styles that spelled class and panache. With clean and simple silhouettes integrated with traditional contemporary designs, Nayak o?ers a range of stylish out?ts, perfectly blended for casual wear & occasion wear. The apparel market in India is dominated by the western wear market. Women dominate this ethnic wear segment as Indian women, Indian and ethnic fashion is a mainstream need for daily wear use (in addition to strong occasion wear). In contrast, for Men, it is currently restricted to occasion wear viz. weddings and festivals.