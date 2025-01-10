Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.48
11.48
11.48
11.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.4
64.12
58.17
48.49
Net Worth
84.88
75.6
69.65
59.97
Minority Interest
Debt
43.44
39.38
58.12
48.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.43
0.53
0.73
0.51
Total Liabilities
128.75
115.51
128.5
109.17
Fixed Assets
18.06
17
16.85
16.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.73
0.43
0.44
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
109.81
97.89
100.25
82.33
Inventories
102.05
88.88
81.42
77.13
Inventory Days
218.52
Sundry Debtors
38.51
35.86
50.34
42.74
Debtor Days
121.08
Other Current Assets
1.63
1.48
2.52
5.14
Sundry Creditors
-27.82
-25.76
-30.89
-39.5
Creditor Days
111.91
Other Current Liabilities
-4.56
-2.57
-3.14
-3.18
Cash
0.14
0.18
10.96
10.67
Total Assets
128.74
115.5
128.5
109.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.