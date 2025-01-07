Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
128.83
163.14
146.84
124.81
yoy growth (%)
-21.03
11.09
17.65
8.53
Raw materials
-63.48
-72.8
-63.79
-52.35
As % of sales
49.27
44.62
43.44
41.94
Employee costs
-3.1
-3.94
-3.87
-3.55
As % of sales
2.4
2.41
2.64
2.84
Other costs
-51.11
-68.75
-62
-56.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.67
42.14
42.22
45.2
Operating profit
11.13
17.63
17.16
12.47
OPM
8.63
10.8
11.69
9.99
Depreciation
-1.13
-1.09
-0.98
-0.79
Interest expense
-3.22
-4.82
-4.22
-3.48
Other income
0.58
0.39
0.38
0.4
Profit before tax
7.35
12.1
12.34
8.6
Taxes
-1.95
-2.97
-3.56
-2.9
Tax rate
-26.53
-24.57
-28.91
-33.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.4
9.13
8.77
5.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.4
9.13
8.77
5.69
yoy growth (%)
-40.83
4.04
53.99
74.38
NPM
4.19
5.59
5.97
4.56
