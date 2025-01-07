iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

567.15
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

128.83

163.14

146.84

124.81

yoy growth (%)

-21.03

11.09

17.65

8.53

Raw materials

-63.48

-72.8

-63.79

-52.35

As % of sales

49.27

44.62

43.44

41.94

Employee costs

-3.1

-3.94

-3.87

-3.55

As % of sales

2.4

2.41

2.64

2.84

Other costs

-51.11

-68.75

-62

-56.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.67

42.14

42.22

45.2

Operating profit

11.13

17.63

17.16

12.47

OPM

8.63

10.8

11.69

9.99

Depreciation

-1.13

-1.09

-0.98

-0.79

Interest expense

-3.22

-4.82

-4.22

-3.48

Other income

0.58

0.39

0.38

0.4

Profit before tax

7.35

12.1

12.34

8.6

Taxes

-1.95

-2.97

-3.56

-2.9

Tax rate

-26.53

-24.57

-28.91

-33.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.4

9.13

8.77

5.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.4

9.13

8.77

5.69

yoy growth (%)

-40.83

4.04

53.99

74.38

NPM

4.19

5.59

5.97

4.56

Bella Casa Fashi : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.