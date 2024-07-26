iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd Dividend

571.8
(4.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Bella Casa Fashi CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 May 202416 Aug 202416 Aug 20240.979.7Final
Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.97 (Rupees ninety seven paise) per equity share i.e. 9.7% per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. and along with Limited Review Report and other agendas In terms of Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, Friday, 16th August 2024 has been fixed as the Record date to determine entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Bella Casa Fashi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.