Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.97 (Rupees ninety seven paise) per equity share i.e. 9.7% per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. and along with Limited Review Report and other agendas In terms of Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, Friday, 16th August 2024 has been fixed as the Record date to determine entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)