Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, October 25, 2024 at registered office of the Company has inter alia Upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities as of that date and Statement of Cash Flow and took note of Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors on the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 thereon Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Right Issue of Equity Shares & Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Proposal for raising funds, in one or more tranches, by way of issue of equity shares to the eligible equity shareholders on a rights basis (Rights issue) subject to all such regulatory and statutory approvals including approval of the shareholders of the Company to increase the authorized share capital of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting for raising of funds. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. 2. Recommend the appointment of M/s Kalani & Co. Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 000722C) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company. 3. Appointment of M/s Ranjan Mehta & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN:022927C) as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the company and to amend the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association. Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. and along with Limited Review Report and other agendas (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 6 May 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 and to take on record the Auditors Report. 2. Recommend the final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Re-appointment M/s M Sancheti & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 16/05/2024 has been revised to 20/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 16/05/2024 has been revised to 20/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024) Submission of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024