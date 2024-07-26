|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|AGM:23.08.2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. and along with Limited Review Report and other agendas (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Proceedings of the 28th AGM held on 23rd August 2024 through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of the SEBI( Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing the voting results of the AGM held on 23rd August 2024 and also enclosing Scrutinizer Report under section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) We hereby submitting proceedings of the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 23rd August, 2024 along with the explanation of the delayed submission (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.