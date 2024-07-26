iifl-logo-icon 1
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail Ltd AGM

558.45
(2.47%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:18:00 AM

Bella Casa Fashi CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
AGM:23.08.2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. and along with Limited Review Report and other agendas (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024) Proceedings of the 28th AGM held on 23rd August 2024 through video conferencing and other audio-visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.08.2024) Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of the SEBI( Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing the voting results of the AGM held on 23rd August 2024 and also enclosing Scrutinizer Report under section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) We hereby submitting proceedings of the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 23rd August, 2024 along with the explanation of the delayed submission (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/08/2024)

