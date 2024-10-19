Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BELLA CASA FASHION & RETAIL LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BELLA CASA FASHION & RETAIL LTD (539399) RECORD DATE 19.10.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.251/- per Share on Rights Basis for every 06 (Six) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/10/2024 DR-739/2024-2025 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it.