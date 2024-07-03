Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹489.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹204.98
Day's High₹499.2
Day's Low₹479.7
52 Week's High₹509
52 Week's Low₹185.59
Book Value₹51.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)541.83
P/E52.12
EPS9.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.22
7.53
7.08
3.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
32.48
6.82
3.17
0.63
Net Worth
50.7
14.35
10.25
4.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.45
21.75
20.45
17.4
yoy growth (%)
-1.35
6.35
17.55
29.59
Raw materials
-17.75
-18.74
-17.25
-13.3
As % of sales
82.71
86.15
84.34
76.44
Employee costs
-1.14
-2.05
-1.31
-1.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.88
-0.59
0.54
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.27
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.04
-0.14
-0.06
Working capital
-2.38
-1.93
1.32
2.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.35
6.35
17.55
29.59
Op profit growth
-195.87
323.23
-130.47
-134.23
EBIT growth
-155.46
450.43
-129.73
-137.89
Net profit growth
-94.07
160.06
-253.55
-127.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,999.9
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,003.65
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,223.85
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,092.7
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,526.3
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Brijgopal Bang
Independent Director
Subrata Kumar Dey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rashi Bang
Independent Director
Swati Sahukara
Director
Anuradha Paraskar
Whole-time Director
Vedant Brijgopal Bang
Summary
Thomas Scott (India) Limited was incorporated in October, 2010 with the objective of taking over the Retail Division and Business of Bang Overseas Limited under the brand name, Thomas Scott, on a going concern basis through Scheme of Arrangement. The Company was established to receive the business of Retail Division of Bang Overseas Limited under the Brand name of Thomas Scott. In 2010, the Retail Division of Bang Overseas Limited was demerged into the Company effective from 1st April 2011 and the Scheme became effective on 5th August, 2011. As per the Scheme, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted on 29th August, 2011, 33, 90,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the Shareholders of Bang Overseas Limited in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 4 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held in Bang Overseas Limited and the 33,90,000 Equity Shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange on 30th January 2012.Presently, the Company is involved in business of manufacturing and trading of Textile and Textile products. It operate 31 Retail Outlets across the Country and also selling mens formal and casual garments though Large Format Stores. It has centralized warehousing and logistics centre to facilitate its supply chain management of its business. For Thomas Scott, all the formal shirts have been crafted to the same exacting standards, keeping alive the impeccable heritage of premium shirting.
The Thomas Scott India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹479.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thomas Scott India Ltd is ₹541.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thomas Scott India Ltd is 52.12 and 8.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thomas Scott India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thomas Scott India Ltd is ₹185.59 and ₹509 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thomas Scott India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 155.45%, 3 Years at 114.06%, 1 Year at 128.61%, 6 Month at 77.72%, 3 Month at 110.34% and 1 Month at 102.42%.
