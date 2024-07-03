Summary

Thomas Scott (India) Limited was incorporated in October, 2010 with the objective of taking over the Retail Division and Business of Bang Overseas Limited under the brand name, Thomas Scott, on a going concern basis through Scheme of Arrangement. The Company was established to receive the business of Retail Division of Bang Overseas Limited under the Brand name of Thomas Scott. In 2010, the Retail Division of Bang Overseas Limited was demerged into the Company effective from 1st April 2011 and the Scheme became effective on 5th August, 2011. As per the Scheme, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted on 29th August, 2011, 33, 90,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the Shareholders of Bang Overseas Limited in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 4 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held in Bang Overseas Limited and the 33,90,000 Equity Shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange on 30th January 2012.Presently, the Company is involved in business of manufacturing and trading of Textile and Textile products. It operate 31 Retail Outlets across the Country and also selling mens formal and casual garments though Large Format Stores. It has centralized warehousing and logistics centre to facilitate its supply chain management of its business. For Thomas Scott, all the formal shirts have been crafted to the same exacting standards, keeping alive the impeccable heritage of premium shirting.

