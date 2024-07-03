iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Scott India Ltd Share Price

479.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High499.2
  • 52 Wk High509
  • Prev. Close489.45
  • Day's Low479.7
  • 52 Wk Low 185.59
  • Turnover (lac)204.98
  • P/E52.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.93
  • EPS9.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)541.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Thomas Scott India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

0

Prev. Close

489.45

Turnover(Lac.)

204.98

Day's High

499.2

Day's Low

479.7

52 Week's High

509

52 Week's Low

185.59

Book Value

51.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

541.83

P/E

52.12

EPS

9.4

Divi. Yield

0

Thomas Scott India Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Thomas Scott India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Thomas Scott India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:28 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.85%

Non-Promoter- 1.28%

Institutions: 1.28%

Non-Institutions: 40.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thomas Scott India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.22

7.53

7.08

3.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

32.48

6.82

3.17

0.63

Net Worth

50.7

14.35

10.25

4.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.45

21.75

20.45

17.4

yoy growth (%)

-1.35

6.35

17.55

29.59

Raw materials

-17.75

-18.74

-17.25

-13.3

As % of sales

82.71

86.15

84.34

76.44

Employee costs

-1.14

-2.05

-1.31

-1.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.88

-0.59

0.54

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.27

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.04

-0.14

-0.06

Working capital

-2.38

-1.93

1.32

2.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.35

6.35

17.55

29.59

Op profit growth

-195.87

323.23

-130.47

-134.23

EBIT growth

-155.46

450.43

-129.73

-137.89

Net profit growth

-94.07

160.06

-253.55

-127.32

No Record Found

Thomas Scott India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,999.9

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,003.65

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,223.85

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,092.7

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,526.3

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thomas Scott India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Brijgopal Bang

Independent Director

Subrata Kumar Dey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rashi Bang

Independent Director

Swati Sahukara

Director

Anuradha Paraskar

Whole-time Director

Vedant Brijgopal Bang

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thomas Scott India Ltd

Summary

Thomas Scott (India) Limited was incorporated in October, 2010 with the objective of taking over the Retail Division and Business of Bang Overseas Limited under the brand name, Thomas Scott, on a going concern basis through Scheme of Arrangement. The Company was established to receive the business of Retail Division of Bang Overseas Limited under the Brand name of Thomas Scott. In 2010, the Retail Division of Bang Overseas Limited was demerged into the Company effective from 1st April 2011 and the Scheme became effective on 5th August, 2011. As per the Scheme, the Board of Directors of the Company issued and allotted on 29th August, 2011, 33, 90,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the Shareholders of Bang Overseas Limited in the ratio of 1 equity share of Rs.10/- each for every 4 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each held in Bang Overseas Limited and the 33,90,000 Equity Shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Bombay Stock Exchange on 30th January 2012.Presently, the Company is involved in business of manufacturing and trading of Textile and Textile products. It operate 31 Retail Outlets across the Country and also selling mens formal and casual garments though Large Format Stores. It has centralized warehousing and logistics centre to facilitate its supply chain management of its business. For Thomas Scott, all the formal shirts have been crafted to the same exacting standards, keeping alive the impeccable heritage of premium shirting.
Company FAQs

What is the Thomas Scott India Ltd share price today?

The Thomas Scott India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹479.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thomas Scott India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thomas Scott India Ltd is ₹541.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thomas Scott India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thomas Scott India Ltd is 52.12 and 8.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thomas Scott India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thomas Scott India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thomas Scott India Ltd is ₹185.59 and ₹509 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thomas Scott India Ltd?

Thomas Scott India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 155.45%, 3 Years at 114.06%, 1 Year at 128.61%, 6 Month at 77.72%, 3 Month at 110.34% and 1 Month at 102.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thomas Scott India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thomas Scott India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.86 %
Institutions - 1.29 %
Public - 40.85 %

