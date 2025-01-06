iifl-logo-icon 1
Thomas Scott India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

479.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Thomas Scott India Ltd

Thomas Scott FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.88

-0.59

0.54

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.27

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.04

-0.14

-0.06

Working capital

-2.38

-1.93

1.32

2.64

Other operating items

Operating

-2.77

-4.14

0.55

3.1

Capital expenditure

0.44

1.51

0.06

0

Free cash flow

-2.33

-2.63

0.61

3.1

Equity raised

1.47

6.54

9.24

7.64

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.53

10.34

6.07

2.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.66

14.25

15.92

12.81

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.