Thomas Scott India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.88
-0.59
0.54
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.27
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.04
-0.14
-0.06
Working capital
-2.38
-1.93
1.32
2.64
Other operating items
Operating
-2.77
-4.14
0.55
3.1
Capital expenditure
0.44
1.51
0.06
0
Free cash flow
-2.33
-2.63
0.61
3.1
Equity raised
1.47
6.54
9.24
7.64
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.53
10.34
6.07
2.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.66
14.25
15.92
12.81
