iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thomas Scott India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

470.1
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thomas Scott India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

21.45

21.75

20.45

17.4

yoy growth (%)

-1.35

6.35

17.55

29.59

Raw materials

-17.75

-18.74

-17.25

-13.3

As % of sales

82.71

86.15

84.34

76.44

Employee costs

-1.14

-2.05

-1.31

-1.19

As % of sales

5.33

9.44

6.41

6.88

Other costs

-1.76

-1.78

-2.08

-2.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.22

8.22

10.2

12.96

Operating profit

0.79

-0.83

-0.19

0.64

OPM

3.71

-3.82

-0.96

3.7

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.27

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.69

-0.78

-0.39

-0.12

Other income

0.09

0.01

0.01

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.08

-1.88

-0.59

0.54

Taxes

-0.03

-0.04

-0.14

-0.06

Tax rate

42.09

2.51

24.35

-11.88

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-1.93

-0.74

0.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

-1.93

-0.74

0.48

yoy growth (%)

-94.07

160.06

-253.55

-127.32

NPM

-0.53

-8.89

-3.63

2.78

Thomas Scott : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thomas Scott India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.