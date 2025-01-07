Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
21.45
21.75
20.45
17.4
yoy growth (%)
-1.35
6.35
17.55
29.59
Raw materials
-17.75
-18.74
-17.25
-13.3
As % of sales
82.71
86.15
84.34
76.44
Employee costs
-1.14
-2.05
-1.31
-1.19
As % of sales
5.33
9.44
6.41
6.88
Other costs
-1.76
-1.78
-2.08
-2.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.22
8.22
10.2
12.96
Operating profit
0.79
-0.83
-0.19
0.64
OPM
3.71
-3.82
-0.96
3.7
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.27
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.69
-0.78
-0.39
-0.12
Other income
0.09
0.01
0.01
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.08
-1.88
-0.59
0.54
Taxes
-0.03
-0.04
-0.14
-0.06
Tax rate
42.09
2.51
24.35
-11.88
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-1.93
-0.74
0.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
-1.93
-0.74
0.48
yoy growth (%)
-94.07
160.06
-253.55
-127.32
NPM
-0.53
-8.89
-3.63
2.78
