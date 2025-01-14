Notice of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 of Thomas Scott (India) Limited to be held on January 16, 2025. This is an Addendum to the EGM Notice given on 24th December, 2024, informs all the shareholders/members that Resolution No. 3 for the allotment of 9,52,375 equity shares and Resolution No. 4 for the allotment of convertible equity warrants on a preferential basis at Rs 330/- per share, along with the explanatory statement for these resolutions have been corrected following clarifications from NSE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/01/2025) Outcome of 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting of FY 2024-2025: Summary of Proceedings of the meeting held today i.e. Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:00 AM and concluded at 10:21 AM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 16.01.2025)