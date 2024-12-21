Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

THOMAS SCOTT (INDIA) LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising funds. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 21, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 16:00 P.M. and concluded at 20:15 P.M. 1. Approval for increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company: Subject to the approval of the shareholders the Board has given approval for increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 15,00,00,000 (Fifteen Crore only) divided into 1,40,00,000 (One Crore Forty Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10 (Ten only) each and 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh) Redeemable Preference Shares, whether Cumulative or Non-Cumulative in nature, of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only), to 20,00,00,000 (Twenty Crores only) by creation of additional 50,00,000 (Fifty Lakh only) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each which shall rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company. 2. Alteration of the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association & Articles of Association of the company 3. Approval for the Issue of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis Issuance upto 9,52,375 (Nine Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Three Hundred and Seventy Five Only) Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) at an issue price not less than the price determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI ICDR Regulations, 2018 to the Non- Promoters category by way of preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (Act) read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, and Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 as amended (Rules) and Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2022 and as amended from time to time (SEBI ICDR Regulations) subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and other regulatory/governmental authorities, as may be required; 4. Approval for Preferential Issue of Warrants: (i) Issuance upto 6,06,529 Warrants convertible into 6,06,529 (Six Lakh Six Thousand Five Hundred Twenty-Nine) Equity Shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) to the Non-Promoters at an issue price shall not be lower than the price calculated in accordance with the provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations (as detailed in Annexure 1), on a preferential basis in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (Act) read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, and Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 as amended (Rules) and Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2022 and as amended from time to time (SEBI ICDR Regulations) subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and other regulatory/governmental authorities, as may be required. 5. Extra Ordinary General Meeting: The Board also Authorised Mr. Brijgopal Bang, Managing Director and/ or Ms. Rashi Bang, Company Secretary of the Company to fix date, day time and venue for holding an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to seek approval of the shareholders of the Company for the aforesaid preferential issue. Additional details pursuant to Regulation 30 and other relevant provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular bearing reference no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9, September, 2015 is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

THOMAS SCOTT (INDIA) LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 and other business matters. Further in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed and will re-open 48 hours after the public announcement of the Financial Results. Please find enclosed the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

THOMAS SCOTT (INDIA) LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record: 1. the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. To fix the day date time and venue of ensuing Annual General Meeting and 3. Any other business matters. Further in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed and will re-open 48 hours after the public announcement of the Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday, August 12, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Appointment of Mrs Vandana Bang as Additional Director of the company.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

THOMAS SCOTT (INDIA) LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and any other business matters with the permission of chair. Further in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company read with applicable provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed and will re-open 48 hours after the public announcement of the Financial Results. Thomas Scott (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024. Disclosure for re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-2025 Thomas Scott (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2024 along with clarification letter for revision due to inadvertently mistake done in the figures of previous year i.e., for Year Ended 31.03.2023(Audited) column of the Statement of Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024