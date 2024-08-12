Enclosed herewith copy of Newspaper Publication published today on August 31, 2024 giving Public Notice to Shareholders regarding 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 01.30 P.M. (IST) The Register of Members and Share transfer books of the company will be closed from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 (both the days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) Outcome of 14th Annual General Meeting: Summary of the proceedings of the meeting held today i.e., Friday, September 27, 2024 at 01:30 PM (IST)and concluded at 02:05 PM (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Enclosed herewith E-voting results along with the Scrutinizers Report for the 14th AGM held on Friday, September 27, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)