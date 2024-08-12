|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Enclosed herewith copy of Newspaper Publication published today on August 31, 2024 giving Public Notice to Shareholders regarding 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 01.30 P.M. (IST) The Register of Members and Share transfer books of the company will be closed from 21.09.2024 to 27.09.2024 (both the days inclusive) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) Outcome of 14th Annual General Meeting: Summary of the proceedings of the meeting held today i.e., Friday, September 27, 2024 at 01:30 PM (IST)and concluded at 02:05 PM (IST) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Enclosed herewith E-voting results along with the Scrutinizers Report for the 14th AGM held on Friday, September 27, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.