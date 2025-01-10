To

The Members of

THOMAS SCOTT (INDIA) LIMITED

Your Directors present with immense pleasure, the 14th Annual Report along with the Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

( in Lakh)

PARTICULARS Year ended 31.03.2024 Year ended 31.03.2023 Revenue 9109.31 6279.85 Other Income 22.36 1.73 Expenditure before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 7834.87 5813.46 Earnings before Interest, Depreciation and 1296.79 468.11 Tax (EBIDT) Less: Interest 180.02 103.37 Earnings Before Depreciation and Tax (EBDT) 1116.78 364.74 Less: Depreciation 117.05 66.83 Profit before Tax (PBT) 999.73 297.91 Less: Tax Provision (Current, Deferred, FBT and (2.47) 9.97 Earlier Year adjustment) Profit after Tax (PAT) 1002.20 287.94 Total Net Comprehensive Income 2.48 1.03 Total Profit after Tax (including 1004.68 288.97 Comprehensive Income)

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

During the financial year, your Company recorded revenue of Rs.9109.31 Lakh as against Rs. 6278.95 Lakh in previous year. The Company has incurred a Net profit after tax of Rs.1002.20 Lakh as against Rs. 287.94 Lakh in previous year.

DIVIDEND AND TRANSFER TO RESERVES

In order to conserve the resources for increasing business operations, Your Director do not recommend any dividend for the year under review.

During the year under review, the Company has proposed to carry an amount of Rs. 1004.68 Lakhs under the head reserves and surplus in the financial statements. [Previous year Rs. 288.97 Lakhs]

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Authorized Share Capital

The authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 15,00,00,000 (Rupees Fifteen Crores) divided into 140,00,000 (One Crore Forty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each and 10,00,000 (Ten Lakhs) Redeemable preference shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Paid Up Share Capital

As on 31st March 2024, the Paid-up equity share capital of the Company is Rs. 9,79,52,190 (Rupees Nine Crore Seventy- Nine Lakh Fifty-Two Thousand One Hundred and Ninety) divided into 97,95,219 (Ninety-Seven Lakhs Ninety-Five Thousand Two Hundred and Nineteen) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Further, During the year the Company has issued 59,50,000 convertible warrants on preferential basis to Promoter and Non-Promoter in the Extraordinary general meeting held on October 12, 2023. .

During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting right neither granted stock option nor sweat equity. Also The Company has not made any purchase or provision of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees during the financial year 2023-24.

Also, During the financial year, the Company has allotted 19,42,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 71 each pursuant to conversion of Warrant issued on preferential basis, due to which the Paid-up share capital of the Company has been increased from 7,85,27,190 (Rs. Seven Crores Eighty-Five Lakhs Twenty-Seven Thousand One Hundred and Ninety) divided into 78,52,719 (Seventy-Eight Lakhs Fifty Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Nineteen) Equity shares of Rs. 10 Each to Rs.9,79,52,190 (Rupees Nine Crore Seventy-Nine Lakh Fifty-Two Thousand One Hundred and Ninety) divided into 97,95,219 (Ninety- Seven Lakhs Ninety-Five Thousand Two Hundred and Nineteen) Equity Shares of Rs. 10 Each.

The Companys equity shares are listed with the BSE Ltd. and National Stock

Exchange of India Ltd. and available for trading at the both the platforms.

LOAN FROM DIRECTORS

During the year under review the Company has received unsecured loans of Rs. 18.66 Lakh from Mr. Brijgopal Bang, Managing Director of the Company which is in compliance of Rule 2(C) (viii) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 and the said transaction is exempted from the deposit Rules as such. The Company have taken Declaration from Mr. Brijgopal Bang in compliance with the provisions of Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014.

REVISION IN FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR BOARDS REPORT

In terms of Section 131 of the Act, the Financial Statements and Boards Report are in compliance with the provisions of Section 129 or Section 134 of the Act and that no revision has been made during any of the three preceding financial years.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business during the year.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION

There are no material changes and commitments occurred which affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year 2023-24 and as on the date of this report. However, the Company has allotted 15,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 71 each pursuant to the conversion of warrants into equity.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

During the year under review, there are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

DETAILS OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED AS SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES

As on March 31, 2024, your Company has not acquired any subsidiaries, joint venture or associates.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company did not accept any deposits in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014. No amounts were outstanding which were classified as Deposit under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 as on the balance sheet date.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS SYSTEMS

The Company has established an adequate system of internal controls, with documented procedures covering all corporate functions and warehousing units. Internal controls provide: ? reasonable assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, ? the adequacy of safeguards for assets, ? assurance regarding reliability of financial statements, ? the reliability of financial controls and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

The function of internal audit is entrusted to M/s. FRG & Co. For ensuring independence of audits, internal auditors report directly to the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no material or serious observation has been received from the Internal Auditors of the Company for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems maintained by the Company, the audit performed by the Internal Auditor, Statutory Auditor, Secretarial Auditors and external consultants and the reviews of management and the relevant Board Committees, including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during Financial Year 2023-24.

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. Your Company periodically assesses risks in the internal and external environment, along with the cost of rating risks and incorporates risk treatment plans in strategy, business and operational plans. The Company has an effective system in place for identification of elements of risk which are associated with the accomplishment of objectives, operations, development, revenue and regulations in relation to the Company and appropriate measures are taken, wherever required, to mitigate such risks beforehand.

As per Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, some of the risks which may pose challenges are set out in Management Discussion and Analysis Report which forms part of this report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Social Welfare Activities has been an integral part of the Company since inception. The Company is committed to fulfill its social responsibility as a good corporate citizen.

As per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year shall spend in every financial year, at least two percent of the average net profits of the company made during the three immediately preceding financial year.

The Net worth, Turnover or Net Profit of the Company for the immediately preceding financial year i.e March 31, 2023 did not exceed the threshold provided in section 135 as mentioned above.

In view of the above, the CSR was not applicable to the Company for the financial year 2023-24. There was no obligation to the Company to spend amount towards CSR Activity for the Financial year 2023-24, hence the details related to CSR is not required to be given in the Report.

The CSR policy as adopted by the Company can be viewed on the website of the Company viz: https://www.thomasscott.org/investor-relations.htm

PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING

Your Company had in place a mechanism to avoid Insider Trading and abusive self-dealing in the securities of the Company by the Directors of the Company and other designated persons.

For the above mentioned purpose, the Company has established systems & procedures to prohibit insider trading activity & has framed a Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor & Report trading by insiders and Code of Fair Practices & Procedures for disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) as per the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations), which prohibits the Directors and other designated persons to deal in the securities of the Company on the basis of any UPSI, available to them by virtue of their position in the Company. The objective of this Code of Conduct is to prevent misuse of any UPSI and prohibit any insider trading activity, in order to protect the interest of the shareholders at large. The code is available at https://www.thomasscott.org/investor-relations.htm.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OTHER KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As at 31st March, 2024, the composition of the Board of Directors was in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the LODR Regulations, 2015, with an optimum combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors.

As on the date of this Annual Report, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of 7 members. The Board consists of Managing Director, Managing Director (E-Comm), 2 Additional Director and 3 Independent Directors and Key Managerial personnel as under;

Sr. No. Name Date of Appointment Designation 1. Mr. Brijgopal Balaram 22/10/2010 Managing Director Bang 2. Mr. Vedant Bang 15/02/2022 Managing Director (E-Comm) 3. Mrs. Vandana Bang 30/06/2024 Additional Director 4. Mrs. Kavita Chhajer 15/08/2024 Additional Independent Director 5. Mrs. Anuradha Paraskar 15/02/2018 Independent Director 6. Mr. Subrata Kumar Dey 14/02/2013 Independent Director 7. Mrs. Swati Sahukara 02/02/2015 Independent Director 8. Mr. Samir Kumar Samaddar 15/09/2017 Chief Financial Officer 9. Mrs. Rashi Bang 01/08/2013 Company Secretary

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Pursuant to provisions of section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Brijgopal Bang retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer himself for reappointment. The Board of Directors of your company has recommended the name of Mr. Brijgopal Bang for the same. None of the Directors of the Company is disqualified under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, Mrs. Vandana Bang has appointed as Additional Director and Mrs. Kavita Chhajer has appointed as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) w.e.f., June 30, 2024 and 15th August, 2024 respectively and both will be regularized as Director in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on business policies and strategies. The agenda for the Board Meetings includes detailed notes on the items to be discussed to enable the Directors to take informed decisions.

During the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, ten (10) Board Meeting were held and the maximum interval between any two meetings was not more than 120 days. The details of meetings of Board and Committee(s) held during FY 2023-2024 are furnished in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms a part of Annual report.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company plays vital role in the governance and focus on specific areas and make informed decisions within the delegated authority. The Board has constituted Committees to delegate certain matters relating to the affairs of the Company that require greater and more focused attention. Each Committee is governed by their respective terms of reference which exhibit their composition, scope, powers, duties and responsibilities.

The Board of Directors has the following Committees:

Mandatory

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Non-Mandatory

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

5. Securities Allotment Committee

6. Management & Finance Committee

The details of the Committees of the Board along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are as follows:

The details of Composition of the above-mentioned Committees are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report and available on the Companys website at www.thomasscot.org

During the year, all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board

INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE, EXPERIENCE AND PROFICIENCY

Your Board consists of eminent personalities with considerable professional expertise and credentials in finance, law, accountancy and other related skills and fields. Their wide experience and professional credentials help your Company for strategy formulation and its implementation, thereby enabling its growth objectives.

In the opinion of the Board, the independent director appointed during the year possesses requisite integrity, expertise, experience and proficiency.

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors of your Company have made a declaration confirming the compliance of the conditions of the independence stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with

Schedule IV of the Act and your Companys Code of Conduct for Board Members and Senior Management. All Independent Directors of your Company have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of directors, key managerial personnel and other senior management personnel of the Company. The policy outlines the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and recommend to the Board a NRC Policy, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other senior management person. NRC shall carry out an annual evaluation process of the Board performance and its Committees. NRC Policy contains provisions regarding retirement.

NRC Policy also provides for performance evaluation criteria of Independent Directors. The detailed policy can be read on https://www.thomasscott.org/investor-relations.htm

AFFIRMATION ON COMPLIANCE WITH CODE OF CONDUCT OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations, your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for its employees including the Managing Director and Executive Directors and senior management. In addition, the Company has also adopted a Code of Conduct for its Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors. These Codes are available on the Companys website at https://www.thomasscott.org/investor-relations.htm

All Directors and members of Senior Management have, as on March 31st 2024, affirmed their compliance with:

? Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management ? Code for Independent Directors, as applicable. ? Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of UPSI

The Company has obtained a Certificate from the Managing Director regarding compliances of the codes as stipulated above. The Certificate is annexed as Annexure I and forms an integral part of this Report.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEES & BOARD

The Board has approved the policy for evaluating the performance of Board, its committees and individual Directors in compliance with the provision of Section 178 read with Schedule IV of the Act and the Listing Regulations. In accordance with the evaluation criteria approved, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee have carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Board as a whole, its committees and individual Directors.

The Independent Directors carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Chairman, Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole.

A structured questionnaire covering various aspects of the Boards functioning was circulated to the Directors. The criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors included attendance at the meetings, inter personal skills, independent judgement, knowledge, compliance framework, etc.

The feedback and results of the questionnaire were collated and consolidated report was shared with the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board for improvements of its effectiveness. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of your Company has carried out a formal annual evaluation of the performance of the Board as a whole, its Committees and of individual directors through a structured questionnaire, prepared after taking into consideration the guidance note issued by SEBI and ICSI, on Board evaluation, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning, Committee effectiveness, directors efficiency on individual basis etc.

The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

Particulars of loans, guarantees and investments under Section 186 of the Act have been provided in notes to the standalone financial statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, all the contracts, arrangements or transactions entered into/ by the Company with related parties were in ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for related party transactions (RPTs) which are of a repetitive nature and entered in the Ordinary Course of Business and are at Arms Length. A statement on

RPTs specifying the details of the transactions, pursuant to each omnibus approval granted, has been placed on quarterly basis for review by the Audit Committee.

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has framed a Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions which can be accessed on Companys website of the company. The policy intends to ensure that proper reporting; approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and its Related Parties.

Accordingly, Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188 (1) and (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, are provided in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is annexed as Annexure II with this report.

REMUNERATION OF EMPLOYEES

The information as required under the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed as Annexure III with this Report.

Further, none of the employee in the Company falls under the provision of Section 197 (12) of the Act, read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by SEBI. The Company has implemented several best corporate governance practices as prevalent globally.

Your Company has complied with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 regarding Corporate Governance. In terms of Regulation 34 & Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a Report on Corporate Governance along issued by Practicing Company Secretary is forms part of Annual Report. A Report on Corporate Governance is attached with Annual report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing

Regulations"), the Management Discussion and Analysis Report has been presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

PAYMENT OF LISTING FEE AND CUSTODIAL FEE

Your Company has paid both Annual Listing Fee and Annual Custodial Fee for the Financial Year 2024-25 to the BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India

Limited and to the depositorys i.e National Securities and Depositories Limited

(NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) respectively.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors, in terms of Sections 134(3)(c) & 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 state that: a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; c) that the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; e) that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f) that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

AUDITORS AND THEIR REPORTS

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, M/s. Bharat Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants, (having ICAI Registration No: 131010W), were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of 12th Annual General Meeting up to the conclusion of 17th Annual General Meeting to be held in the calendar year 2027.

M/s. Bharat Gupta & Co., Statutory Auditor of the Company has audited books of account of the Company for the financial years ended March 31, 2024 and have issued the Auditors Report thereon. There are no qualifications or reservation on adverse remarks or disclaimers in the said report. The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statement of the Company is part of this Annual Report. During the year under review, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board of Directors of the Company has, in compliance with the provisions of section 204 of the companies Act, 2013, and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, appointed M/s. Kothari H. & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to carry out secretarial audit of the company for the financial year 2023-24.

Secretarial Audit Report as per Section 204 of Companies Act 2013 is annexed as Annexure IV to this report. There are adverse remarks in the said report. The Secretarial Audit Report of the Company contains following qualification, reservation or adverse remark which are herein below and the comments of directors upon the same:

Sr. No. Adverse remarks Directors comment 1 Regulation 31 (2) & (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 i.e. the listed entity shall ensure that hundred percent of shareholding of promoter(s) and promoter group is in dematerialized form. Directors state that the management is continuously making necessary efforts to maintain hundred percent of shareholding of promoter(s) and promoter group in dematerialized form.

The Management hereby states that it will take all the all due care in future to avoid any kind of non-compliances and in progress to rectify all the above non-compliance as soon as possible.

COST AUDITOR

The Company is not required to maintain cost records and conduct cost audit in accordance with Section 148(1) of the Act read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014 as the business of the Company is not covered under the said rules and limits.

INTERNAL AUDITORS

M/s. FRG & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai [FRN: 023258N] have been appointed as the Internal Auditors of the Company. Audit Committee of the Board provides direction and monitors the effectiveness of the Internal Auditor process. Scope of internal audit extends to in depth audit of accounting and finance, revenue and receivables, purchases, capital expenditure, statutory compliances, HR, payroll and administration etc.

The Internal Auditors report to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and present their report on quarterly basis. The Audit Committee reviews the report presented by the Internal Auditors and takes necessary actions to close the gaps identified in timely manner.

There were no qualifications, reservations or any adverse remarks made by the Auditors in their report.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year, neither the Statutory Auditor nor the Secretarial Auditor have reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, any instance of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards

Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31 March 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://www.thomasscott.org/investor-relations.htm

CEO & CFO CERTIFICATION

In terms of Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II of the LODR Regulations, 2015, the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company have issued a certificate authenticating Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 which provides a true and fair view of the affairs of the Company. The said Certificate is annexed with Corporate Governance Report.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy, as part of vigil mechanism in confirmation with Section 177(9) of the Act to provide Directors and employees an avenue to lodge Complaints, in line with the commitment of Company to the highest possible standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct and its commitment to open communication and to provide necessary safeguards for protection of employees from reprisals or victimization, for whistle-blowing in good faith.

The purpose of this policy is to provide a framework to protect employees wishing to raise a concern about serious irregularities within the Company. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied to access to the Chairman of Audit Committee. The details of the policy may be accessed on https://www.thomasscott.org/investor-relations.htm

RISK MANAGEMENT

Your Company recognizes that risk is an integral part of business and is committed to managing the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. Your Company periodically assesses risks in the internal and external environment, along with the cost of rating risks and incorporates risk treatment plans in strategy, business and operational plans.

The Company has an effective system in place for identification of elements of risk which are associated with the accomplishment of objectives, operations, development, revenue and regulations in relation to the Company and appropriate measures are taken, wherever required, to mitigate such risks beforehand.

Along with this Statutory as well as Internal Auditors report to the Audit Committee during their audit and highlight risks, if any, associated with organization and also suggest the appropriate measures, in consultation with the management and the Audit Committee, which can be taken by the Company in this regard. The Statutory Auditors also report to the Audit Committee of any instance of non-adherence to the procedures and manual which may increase the risk of frauds in the organization.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has a policy and framework for employees to report sexual harassment cases at workplace and our process ensures complete anonymity and confidentiality of information.

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and Redressal of sexual harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy. Internal Complaints Committees has also been set up to redress complaints received on sexual harassment.

The management has not received any complaint of sexual harassment from the women employees of the Company and no complaint was pending at the end of the year.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Your Company is continuously striving towards conservation of energy across all its units, complete details with regard to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 has been disclosed in Annexure V annexed with this report.

POLICIES

The Company has adopted various policies under the Companies Act, 2013, PIT Regulations, LODR Regulations, 2015 and other applicable laws, which are given here below:

? Whistle Blower & Vigil Mechanism Policy ? Nomination and Remuneration Policy ? Related Party Transaction Policy ? Archival Policy ? Policy for determining material events ? Policy for Preservation of the Documents

? Policy for Procedure of Inquiry in Case of Leak of UPSI ? Policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

All the policies are amended as required from time to time and are available at the website of the Company at https://www.thomasscott.org/investor-relations.htm

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has complied with Secretarial Standards on Board meeting and General Meetings, as applicable on the Company, issued by Institute of Company Secretaries of India

OTHER DISCLOSURES

? Your Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings respectively.

? The disclosure under this clause is not applicable as there was no instance of one-time settlement with any bank or financial institutions. ? The Company was not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund under section 125 of the Act. ? No petition/ application has been admitted under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, by the National Company Law Tribunal.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain a fighter during this unfavorable time.

The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your Company has been receiving from its suppliers, distributors, retailers, vendors and others associates. Your Company looks upon them as partners in its progress, it will be your Companys endeavor to build and nurture strong links with them based on mutuality of benefits, respect for and co-operation with each other, consistent with consumer interests. Your directors also take this opportunity to thank all Shareholders, Clients, Vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities and Stock Exchanges, for their continued support.