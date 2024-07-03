SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹62.8
Prev. Close₹63.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.25
Day's High₹63.5
Day's Low₹62.65
52 Week's High₹90.9
52 Week's Low₹58.91
Book Value₹9.25
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)512.92
P/E43.89
EPS1.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.85
40.64
32.38
22.51
Net Worth
69.16
56.95
48.69
38.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
87.89
60.74
46.67
36.41
yoy growth (%)
44.69
30.12
28.18
22.28
Raw materials
-48.77
-25.21
-28.19
-25.69
As % of sales
55.49
41.5
60.4
70.56
Employee costs
-10.25
-10.15
-4.42
-2.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
8.81
5.54
2.41
0.96
Depreciation
-5.31
-5
-1.16
-0.96
Tax paid
-2.28
-1.6
-0.82
-0.32
Working capital
2.97
19.24
1.47
-3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.69
30.12
28.18
22.28
Op profit growth
23.14
161.04
46.41
-1.22
EBIT growth
34.24
106.38
34.26
19.11
Net profit growth
65.8
146.66
147.78
162.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Santosh Ladha
Whole-time Director
Geeta Ladha
Non Executive Director
Baldev Das Ladha
Company Secretary
Sweta Agarwal
Independent Director
Nikhil Saraf
Addtnl Independent Director
Manoj Tulsyan
Reports by Iris Clothings Ltd
Summary
Iris Clothing Limited was incorporated in August 27, 2011 as a Private Limited Company at Registrar of Companies. Kolkata. The Company later on, was converted into a Public Company effective from July 24, 2018. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & trading of readymade garments. The Company is amongst the only few ready-made stylish and branded kids wear manufacturer in India. The products are sold under the DoReMe brand, which is steadily gaining increased acceptance in retail stores given high-quality, stylish range of collection and ability to continuously launch new products.The Company is a fast-growing readymade garments company with presence in 26 States and having over 100+ distributors. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear in India. It manufactures a broad range of apparels for infants, toddlers, and junior boys and girls that suit both indoor and outdoor requirements. A new and developing competitor in Indias burgeoning fashion trade, the Company pursue to depict the movement of consumers developing increasingly in sync to fashion and brands.On April 01, 2012, the Proprietorship Firm, M/s. Iris Clothings was acquired by the Company, through Sale Agreement wherein, the Company acquired assets and liabilities of the Company and all the manufacturing operations and trading activities was consolidated in the Company. The Company launched IPO of 12,30,400 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs
The Iris Clothings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iris Clothings Ltd is ₹512.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Iris Clothings Ltd is 43.89 and 6.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iris Clothings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iris Clothings Ltd is ₹58.91 and ₹90.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Iris Clothings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.09%, 3 Years at 16.02%, 1 Year at -25.60%, 6 Month at -8.43%, 3 Month at -11.43% and 1 Month at -2.54%.
