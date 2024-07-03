Summary

Iris Clothing Limited was incorporated in August 27, 2011 as a Private Limited Company at Registrar of Companies. Kolkata. The Company later on, was converted into a Public Company effective from July 24, 2018. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & trading of readymade garments. The Company is amongst the only few ready-made stylish and branded kids wear manufacturer in India. The products are sold under the DoReMe brand, which is steadily gaining increased acceptance in retail stores given high-quality, stylish range of collection and ability to continuously launch new products.The Company is a fast-growing readymade garments company with presence in 26 States and having over 100+ distributors. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear in India. It manufactures a broad range of apparels for infants, toddlers, and junior boys and girls that suit both indoor and outdoor requirements. A new and developing competitor in Indias burgeoning fashion trade, the Company pursue to depict the movement of consumers developing increasingly in sync to fashion and brands.On April 01, 2012, the Proprietorship Firm, M/s. Iris Clothings was acquired by the Company, through Sale Agreement wherein, the Company acquired assets and liabilities of the Company and all the manufacturing operations and trading activities was consolidated in the Company. The Company launched IPO of 12,30,400 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs

