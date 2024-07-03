iifl-logo-icon 1
Iris Clothings Ltd Share Price

62.88
(-0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:24:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open62.8
  • Day's High63.5
  • 52 Wk High90.9
  • Prev. Close63.2
  • Day's Low62.65
  • 52 Wk Low 58.91
  • Turnover (lac)0.25
  • P/E43.89
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value9.25
  • EPS1.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)512.92
  • Div. Yield0
Iris Clothings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

62.8

Prev. Close

63.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.25

Day's High

63.5

Day's Low

62.65

52 Week's High

90.9

52 Week's Low

58.91

Book Value

9.25

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

512.92

P/E

43.89

EPS

1.44

Divi. Yield

0

Iris Clothings Ltd Corporate Action

21 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Iris Clothings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Iris Clothings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:46 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 29.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Iris Clothings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.31

16.31

16.31

16.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.85

40.64

32.38

22.51

Net Worth

69.16

56.95

48.69

38.82

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

87.89

60.74

46.67

36.41

yoy growth (%)

44.69

30.12

28.18

22.28

Raw materials

-48.77

-25.21

-28.19

-25.69

As % of sales

55.49

41.5

60.4

70.56

Employee costs

-10.25

-10.15

-4.42

-2.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

8.81

5.54

2.41

0.96

Depreciation

-5.31

-5

-1.16

-0.96

Tax paid

-2.28

-1.6

-0.82

-0.32

Working capital

2.97

19.24

1.47

-3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.69

30.12

28.18

22.28

Op profit growth

23.14

161.04

46.41

-1.22

EBIT growth

34.24

106.38

34.26

19.11

Net profit growth

65.8

146.66

147.78

162.5

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Iris Clothings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Iris Clothings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Santosh Ladha

Whole-time Director

Geeta Ladha

Non Executive Director

Baldev Das Ladha

Company Secretary

Sweta Agarwal

Independent Director

Nikhil Saraf

Addtnl Independent Director

Manoj Tulsyan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Iris Clothings Ltd

Summary

Iris Clothing Limited was incorporated in August 27, 2011 as a Private Limited Company at Registrar of Companies. Kolkata. The Company later on, was converted into a Public Company effective from July 24, 2018. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & trading of readymade garments. The Company is amongst the only few ready-made stylish and branded kids wear manufacturer in India. The products are sold under the DoReMe brand, which is steadily gaining increased acceptance in retail stores given high-quality, stylish range of collection and ability to continuously launch new products.The Company is a fast-growing readymade garments company with presence in 26 States and having over 100+ distributors. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear in India. It manufactures a broad range of apparels for infants, toddlers, and junior boys and girls that suit both indoor and outdoor requirements. A new and developing competitor in Indias burgeoning fashion trade, the Company pursue to depict the movement of consumers developing increasingly in sync to fashion and brands.On April 01, 2012, the Proprietorship Firm, M/s. Iris Clothings was acquired by the Company, through Sale Agreement wherein, the Company acquired assets and liabilities of the Company and all the manufacturing operations and trading activities was consolidated in the Company. The Company launched IPO of 12,30,400 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Iris Clothings Ltd share price today?

The Iris Clothings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹62.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Iris Clothings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Iris Clothings Ltd is ₹512.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Iris Clothings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Iris Clothings Ltd is 43.89 and 6.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Iris Clothings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Iris Clothings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Iris Clothings Ltd is ₹58.91 and ₹90.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Iris Clothings Ltd?

Iris Clothings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.09%, 3 Years at 16.02%, 1 Year at -25.60%, 6 Month at -8.43%, 3 Month at -11.43% and 1 Month at -2.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Iris Clothings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Iris Clothings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.94 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 29.02 %

