Dear Members,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS Financial Performance

( in Lakhs)

Particulars (in Mn) Year ended March 31,2024 Year ended March 31,2023 Total Income 12,201.81 11,310.82 Total Expenses 10,552.43 10,190.35 Profit or Loss before Extraordinary items 1,649.38 1,120.47 Profit or Loss before tax 1,649.38 1,120.47 Less: Tax Expenses 428.19 294.58 Profit or Loss after Tax 1,221.19 825.89 Other Comprehensive Income - - Total Comprehensive Income 1,221.19 825.89

During the year under review, the Company has reported total income of 12,201.81 Lakhs for the current financial year as compared to 11,310.82 Lakhs in the previous financial year. The profit after tax for the year stands at 1,221.19 Lakhs as compared to 825.89 Lakhs in the previous year.

Change in nature of business

There was no change in the nature of business of the company.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Companys business activity primarily falls within a single business segment i.e., manufacturing and trading of garments. The analysis on the performance of the industry, the Company, internal control systems, risk management are presented in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this report.

SHARE CAPITAL Equity Shares

The paid-up Equity Share Capital as on March 31, 2024 was 16,31,41,260/-. During the year under review, the Company, at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on July 27, 2023, has obtained approval of members for sub-division / split of shares from face value of 10/- to face value of 2/- each.

Further, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company was also increased from 16,50,00,000/- to 40,00,00,000/-.

Sweat Equity Shares

In terms of Sub-rule (13) of Rule 8 of The Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, the Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares.

Differential Voting Rights

In terms of Rule 4(4) of The Companies (Share Capital and Debenture Rules, 2014), the Company has not issued any share with Differential Voting Rights.

Employee Stock Options

In terms of Rule 12(9) of The Companies (Share Capital and Debenture Rules, 2014), the Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

Transfer of unpaid & unclaimed Dividends & Shares to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

Pursuant to Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund)

Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") there was no unclaimed/unpaid dividend, hence the company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

RESERVES

During the year under review, your Directors have not proposed to transfer any amount to Reserves.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT

There are no material changes or commitments that took place after the close of financial year till date which will have any material or significant impact on the financials of the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO Conservation of Energy

Energy conservation continued to be a key focus area. Various initiatives were undertaken by all manufacturing plants to minimize the power consumption.

During the year under review, the energy consumed by the company was 17,43,159 units amounting to 197.49/- Lakhs.

Technology Absorption

We are well aware of latest technology being available in our field of operation. Necessary training is imparted to the relevant people from time to time to make them well acquainted with the latest technology.

Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo

The Company is creating a network across the globe through export of its products.

During the year under review, the details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as given below:

( In Lakhs)

Particulars Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Earnings in Foreign Currencies 36791 295.37 Expenditure in Foreign Currencies - 5.41

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has a risk management framework comprising risk governance structure and defined risk management process. The risk governance structure of the Company is a formal organisation structure with defined roles and responsibilities for risk management. The risks existing in the internal and external environment are periodically identified and reviewed, based on which, the cost of treating risks is assessed and risk treatment plans are devised.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, your Company has undertaken projects/programs in accordance with the CSR Policy. The details of the CSR projects are given in ‘Annexure - A to this Report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loan or provided any guarantee or made any investment under provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. However, the particulars of all loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company are given in notes to Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

All transactions entered with Related Parties during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in ordinary course of business and the provision of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not attracted. There are no materially significant related party transactions during the period under review made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or other designated person which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Thus, disclosure in Form AOC- 2 is not required. However, details of all related party transactions are given in Notes to Financial Statements.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEES AND

MANAGEMENT

Composition:

The composition of the Board of Directors and its Committees, viz., Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee are constituted in accordance with Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ["SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015"], wherever applicable. The details are provided in Corporate Governance Report which forms the part of the Annual Report.

Appointment & Resignation

During the year under review, there was no change in the composition of Board of Directors of the Company.

Retirement by Rotation

Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, at least two-third of the total number of Directors (excluding independent directors) shall be liable to retire by rotation.

The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term of not exceeding five years from the date of their appointment and are not liable to retire by rotation.

Accordingly, Mrs. Geeta Ladha (DIN: 03585488), Whole-time Director, being the longest in the office among the Directors liable to retire by rotation, retires from the Board this year and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment.

The brief resume and other details relating to Mrs. Geeta Ladha who is proposed to be re-appointed, as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is incorporated in the annexure to the notice calling ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Meetings of the Board & Committees:

The details of Board and Committee Meetings held during the Financial Year ended on March 31,2024 and the attendance of the Directors are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report. The maximum time gap between any two Board Meetings was not more than 120 days as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Companies Act, 2013 and Secretarial Standard on Meetings of the Board of Directors.

The details of meeting of Independent Directors are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this report.

Declaration by Independent Directors

The Company has received requisite declarations/ confirmations from all the Independent Directors confirming their independence as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board relies on their declaration of independence.

Familarisation Programme for Independent Directors

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated a programme for familiarising the Independent Directors, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company etc. through various initiatives.

Further, at the time of appointment of an Independent Director, the company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/ her role, function, duties and responsibilities as a director. The details of programmes for familiarisation for Independent Directors are available on the website of the Company www.irisclothings.in.

Annual Evaluation of Boards Performance

In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors. The details are provided in Corporate Governance Report which forms the part of the Annual Report.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit / loss of the company for that period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) t he directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. It aims to provide an avenue for employees through this policy to raise their concerns on any violation of legal or regulatory requirements, suspicious fraud, misfeasance, misrepresentation of any financial statements and reports. It also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy is being made available on the Companys website www. irisclothings.in.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has framed a Nomination and Remuneration Policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors. The policy has been duly approved and adopted by the Board, pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The Remuneration Policy has been uploaded on the Companys website www.irisclothings.in. Further the salient features of the policy are given in the Report of Corporate Governance forming part of this Annual Report.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on March 31,2024 in Form MGT - 7 is in accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and is available on the website of the Company at www.irisclothings.in.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture. There was no Company which has become or ceased to be Companys Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate during the Financial Year 2023-24.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, your Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits from public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUECY

The Company has laid down an adequate system of internal controls, policies and procedures for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The current system of internal financial control is aligned with the statutory requirements. Effectiveness of internal financial control is ensured through management reviews, controlled self-assessment and independent testing by the Internal Auditor.

AUDIT AND ALLIED MATTERS Statutory Auditor

M/s. AMK & Associates, (FRN: 327817E) Chartered Accountants, have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held on August 31, 2019 for a term of 5 consecutive years to hold office from the conclusion of 8th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 13th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2024.

The tenure of existing Statutory Auditors is expiring at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Board of Directors recommended the appointment of M/s. AMK & Associates, (FRN: 327817E) Chartered Accountants, for a further period of 5 (five) years, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing AGM.

The Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company.

The Statutory Auditor Report to the Members for the year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer. Also there has been no instance of fraud reported by the statutory auditors for the period under review.

Internal Auditor

As recommended by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had re-appointed M/s. Vimal & Seksaria, Chartered Accountants, as Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 to conduct internal audit of the Company and their report on findings is submitted to the Audit Committee on periodic basis.

Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors had re-appointed Mr. Rajesh Ghorawat, Company Secretary in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 in the prescribed Form MR-3 is appended as ‘Annexure - B to this Boards Report.

COST RECORDS

The Company has maintained cost records for the products as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company adheres to follow the best corporate governance. As per Regulation 34 read with Schedule V (C) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate received from the Statutory Auditors confirming compliance is annexed and forms part of the Annual Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals during the year under review impacting the going concern status and the operations of the Company in future.

DISCLOSURE ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

As per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 (‘POSH Act) and Rules made thereunder, your Company have constituted Internal Complaints Committee for providing a redressal mechanism pertaining to sexual harassment of women employees at workplace.

During the year under review, no complaint was filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

REMUNERATION RATIO TO DIRECTORS/KMP/ EMPLOYEES

The disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 of the Act read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as ‘Annexure - C forming part of this report.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

Secretarial Standards

The company has complied with the applicable provisions of Secretarial Standards SS-1 and SS-2 with respect to convening of Board Meetings and General Meetings during the period under review.

Proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

APPRECIATION & ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from the Government authorities, financial institutions, banks, customers, vendors and members during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services continuously being rendered by the Companys executives, staff and workers.