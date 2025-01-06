iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Iris Clothings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

61.56
(-2.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Iris Clothings Ltd

Iris Clothings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

8.81

5.54

2.41

0.96

Depreciation

-5.31

-5

-1.16

-0.96

Tax paid

-2.28

-1.6

-0.82

-0.32

Working capital

2.97

19.24

1.47

-3

Other operating items

Operating

4.19

18.17

1.9

-3.32

Capital expenditure

2.54

32.38

6.91

0.71

Free cash flow

6.73

50.55

8.81

-2.61

Equity raised

55.12

29.26

4.28

2.99

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.68

21.18

12.76

11.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

73.53

101

25.85

11.47

Iris Clothings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Iris Clothings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.