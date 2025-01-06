Iris Clothings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
8.81
5.54
2.41
0.96
Depreciation
-5.31
-5
-1.16
-0.96
Tax paid
-2.28
-1.6
-0.82
-0.32
Working capital
2.97
19.24
1.47
-3
Other operating items
Operating
4.19
18.17
1.9
-3.32
Capital expenditure
2.54
32.38
6.91
0.71
Free cash flow
6.73
50.55
8.81
-2.61
Equity raised
55.12
29.26
4.28
2.99
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.68
21.18
12.76
11.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
73.53
101
25.85
11.47
