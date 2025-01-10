Iris Clothings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.31
16.31
16.31
16.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.85
40.64
32.38
22.51
Net Worth
69.16
56.95
48.69
38.82
Minority Interest
Debt
44.19
35.1
32.77
27.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
113.35
92.05
81.46
66.2
Fixed Assets
27.78
26.91
31.15
31.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.22
0.85
0.68
0.46
Networking Capital
82.79
62.81
48.19
32.9
Inventories
61.92
44.92
33.74
25.31
Inventory Days
105.1
Sundry Debtors
36.29
31.25
23.73
14.87
Debtor Days
61.75
Other Current Assets
4.46
3.9
3.06
2.4
Sundry Creditors
-19.28
-16.72
-10.76
-8.42
Creditor Days
34.96
Other Current Liabilities
-0.59
-0.54
-1.58
-1.26
Cash
1.58
1.47
1.42
1.52
Total Assets
113.37
92.04
81.44
66.21
