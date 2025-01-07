iifl-logo-icon 1
Iris Clothings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

87.89

60.74

46.67

36.41

yoy growth (%)

44.69

30.12

28.18

22.28

Raw materials

-48.77

-25.21

-28.19

-25.69

As % of sales

55.49

41.5

60.4

70.56

Employee costs

-10.25

-10.15

-4.42

-2.56

As % of sales

11.66

16.72

9.47

7.04

Other costs

-12.07

-11.73

-8.83

-4.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.73

19.32

18.93

12.59

Operating profit

16.78

13.63

5.22

3.56

OPM

19.1

22.44

11.18

9.79

Depreciation

-5.31

-5

-1.16

-0.96

Interest expense

-3.01

-3.26

-1.85

-2.21

Other income

0.35

0.18

0.21

0.57

Profit before tax

8.81

5.54

2.41

0.96

Taxes

-2.28

-1.6

-0.82

-0.32

Tax rate

-25.89

-29

-33.93

-33.5

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.53

3.94

1.59

0.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.53

3.94

1.59

0.64

yoy growth (%)

65.8

146.66

147.78

162.5

NPM

7.43

6.48

3.42

1.77

