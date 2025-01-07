Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
87.89
60.74
46.67
36.41
yoy growth (%)
44.69
30.12
28.18
22.28
Raw materials
-48.77
-25.21
-28.19
-25.69
As % of sales
55.49
41.5
60.4
70.56
Employee costs
-10.25
-10.15
-4.42
-2.56
As % of sales
11.66
16.72
9.47
7.04
Other costs
-12.07
-11.73
-8.83
-4.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.73
19.32
18.93
12.59
Operating profit
16.78
13.63
5.22
3.56
OPM
19.1
22.44
11.18
9.79
Depreciation
-5.31
-5
-1.16
-0.96
Interest expense
-3.01
-3.26
-1.85
-2.21
Other income
0.35
0.18
0.21
0.57
Profit before tax
8.81
5.54
2.41
0.96
Taxes
-2.28
-1.6
-0.82
-0.32
Tax rate
-25.89
-29
-33.93
-33.5
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.53
3.94
1.59
0.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.53
3.94
1.59
0.64
yoy growth (%)
65.8
146.66
147.78
162.5
NPM
7.43
6.48
3.42
1.77
