Iris Clothings Ltd Management Discussions

The global economy demonstrated remarkable resilience against numerous challenges, with growth holding steady as inflation returned to target. The year unfolded with a series of notable occurrences, beginning with supply chain disruptions as a repercussion of the pandemic, progressing to a conflict between Russia and Ukraine that led to global energy and food crises, and ultimately resulted in a significant

uptick in inflation rates which is anticipated to decline in FY 2024-25. According to the World Economic Outlook by IMF, global growth is projected to continue at 3.2% in CY2025. Furthermore, global headline inflation is expected to decline from 6.8% in CY2023 to 5.9% in CY2024 and 4.5% in CY2025, with developed economies reaching their inflation targets sooner than emerging and developing economies.

Indian Economy

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Indias economy is emerging as the fastest growing in the world and is expected to become the 3rd largest economy within the next five years. During the fiscal year 2023-24, Indias economy and its financial system remained buoyant on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, moderating inflation, ever increasing domestic demand and a stronger position in global trade. Despite macro challenges like geopolitical tensions and varying FDI trends, India continues to remain in a bright spot. While Indias economic outlook for CY2024 appears stable, the General Elections during the period could lead to some turbulence. IMF remains optimistic in its forecast with a strong 6.8% projected growth in CY2024 and 6.5% in CY2025.

Indian Textile & Apparel Industry

The Indian textile industry is one of the largest in the world, with a strong foundation in both raw material sourcing and manufacturing. It holds a significant position within the countrys economy, contributing 2.3% to Indias GDP, accounting for 13% of Industrial production, and adding 12% to the nations export value. Moreover, the sector is a major source of employment, supporting the livelihoods of a large workforce. Indias competitive advantage in the textile industry is further sharpened by its skilled labour force and the cost-effective nature of its production processes compared to other leading textile countries. Recognising the significance of the textile and apparel sector, the government is committed to its growth and competitive edge. Initiatives to ensure a consistent supply of raw materials, stable power supply at competitive rates, Production Linked Incentive Scheme and Make in India are expected to drive the textile industrys advancement.

In the recent years, Indias textile market has experienced significant expansion and surge in creative innovation. As per IBEF, the size of Indias textile industry is expected to reach USD 250 Billion by FY2030 from USD 160 Billion in FY2023 with an expected compound annual growth rate of 8%, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation report on textile sector. The apparel market is growing due to expanding middle class, more discretionary spending and favourable consumer demographics. As the demand for quality and diversity is increasing across different market segments it makes India a lucrative market for domestic and international players alike.

Determinants of Market Expansion:

• Automation and robotics are transforming manufacturing processes enhancing productivity and providing competitive edge

• Increasing health consciousness and shifts in lifestyle have led the growth of activewear and athleisure markets

• Digitalisation is refining design processes, supply chain management and customised marketing strategies creating a more connected and customercentric industry

• Skill development programs and initiatives focused on rural clusters are creating a competent labour force, preparing the sector for future expansion

Thus, these are some of the trends that are shaping the industry to stay ahead of the curve by constantly innovating.

Indian Kids Apparel Industry

According to the recent survey (Asian news international), the Indian kids wear market is expected to grow significantly, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% between FY 2020-25, targeting a robust market size of 1.56 Trillion. This anticipated growth is supported by the significant proportion of the Indian population comprised children, accounting for approximately 25-26%. Kids fashion has also seen a surge in popularity with companies launching attractive clothing that aligns with current fashion trends for children. Demographic shifts serve as a pivotal driver for the childrens clothing sector, with rapid urbanisation leading to retail growth and a parallel increase in the e-commerce sector.

The surge in demand for childrens clothing is largely attributed to the rapid retail expansion across India and the introduction of differentiated designs that cater to the evolving consumer preferences. Several other factors are contributing to the markets growth, including the enhancement of distribution networks and the introduction of competitive new offerings.

Factors influencing the Kids Apparel Industry:

• The rising number of newborns globally has infused demand for kids apparel, leading to increased parental spending on childrens clothing

• Consumer consciousness regarding childrens appearances and the desire to adopt new cultural trends are influencing market dynamics

• Parents are increasingly seeking sustainable, durable, and long-lasting clothes that can withstand their childrens active lifestyles, further fuelling market demand

• I nfluence of social media on kids apparel choices is also propelling market growth

• In response to the above market dynamics, brands are seizing the opportunity to enter in this growing market by offering high-quality designs to a broader audience

The Indian Kids apparel market is also benefiting from various economic trends, such as urbanising population with rising disposable income and favourable consumer demographics, driving the demand for a diverse range of textile products. Customers have become more discerning and well-informed about Indian clothing, giving more importance to thoughtful designs and focusing on comfort as well as luxury. The appetite for quality and variety is driving growth across segments and this trend shows no signs of slowing down, making India an attractive market for domestic and international players.

Company Overview

IRIS Clothings Limited is a fast-growing kids apparel company that is engaged in manufacturing, designing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear. Established in 2005, the company has built a position in the kids wear market with its signature brand "DOREME". Renowned for its unique collection of readymade garments, IRIS Clothings caters to fashion needs of children and toddlers with a diverse range of tailored designs.

The journey of DOREME began through a distributor-retailer network based out of Mumbai. Since then, the brand has been steadily gaining popularity from word-of-mouth publicity. It has also gained significant presence in the retail stores given its high-quality and stylish range of collection and the companys ability to continuously launching new products with varied designs.

The company currently operates out of 4 key manufacturing sites located in Howrah, West Bengal. This strategic base supports the brands extensive presence in 26 states across India, with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and NCR being the key markets. The companys distribution network is robust, with 170+ distributors actively selling DOREME garments. In pursuit of growth, IRIS Clothings is focusing on domestic expansion through the launch of Exclusive Brand Outlets across India and is also extending its reach internationally with exports to Africa, Nepal and Saudi Arabia.

Over the years, the company has built a strong presence in the offline market, however, it is also building presence in the online market. The launch of D2C website and www.doreme.in, marks the brands presence into the digital marketspace, offering customers an alternative platform to access its products.

Products and Services

The company specializes in manufacturing and selling of readymade garments and clothing accessories for kids under its brand "DOREME". The brand DOREME offers a wide range of collection for infants, toddlers, and junior boys and girls, catering to their needs for both indoor and outdoor.

The product portfolio includes a wide range of items across categories such as summer wear, winter wear, sportswear, and swimwear. The collection includes an array of tops, t-shirts, pyjamas, trousers, shorts, dresses, polyfil suits, sweatshirts, hoodies, joggers, dryfit and accessories such as bags and bottles.

Developments in FY2024

• FAMA Licence: Companys Uluberia plant has been granted the Facility and Merchandise Authorisation (FAMA) license to manufacture and distribute products merchandise featuring Disneys intellectual property. The licensing agreement allows IRIS to design and sell kids apparel using Disney movie characters. Capitalising on this partnership, IRIS has introduced a line of childrens clothing under the Disney x DOREME brand within the premium category.

• Despatched first order of Disney-designed apparels:

Sample launch of kids apparels designed with Disney & Marvel characters in Udaipur.

• Expansion of Product offerings: During the fiscal year, IRIS has broadened its product portfolio by launching a new range of winter wear, sportswear and performance wear for kids across India. The company plans to further diversify these categories, aiming to cater to the different clothing needs of kids in the upcoming year.

• Enhanced Distributor Network: In FY2024, IRIS has broadened its domestic distribution by adding 10+ new distributors. The company has strengthened its market presence in existing markets such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bengaluru, West Bengal, and Punjab, during the fiscal year.

• Launch of Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs): To

strengthen its retail footprint, company inaugurated two Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in Kolkata. The brands visibility has been further enhanced with new store opened in Siliguri mall and in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

• Global Exports: In the export market, the company currently ships to countries like Nepal, Portugal, Mozambique, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia. These countries buy ready products from IRIS under the brand name "DOREME" and sell it in their stores. In the coming years, IRIS plans to increase depth in existing geographies of the UAE, Middle East, and Saudi Arabia.

Strategy

• Expanding Geographical Footprint: The DOREME brand has significantly broadened its reach in over 26 states across India, with an expansive network of 170 distributors, which has been growing consistently. Before the pandemic, the brand had approximately 85 distributors which has now doubled to 170 in the two years timeframe. In line with its, expansion strategy company have added 10 new distributors in FY2024, strengthening its position in Maharashtra, West Bengal and other western regions. To further increase the brands presence company has also ventured into the Northeastern market such as Nagaland. Moreover, the company aims to increase its distributor network to 190 by FY2026 by tapping new markets.

• Strengthening Retail Presence: The company is enhancing its retail footprint by opening Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), with two launches in Kolkata in FY2024 and currently have six operational EBOs. In coming years, IRIS plans to open 15 Company Owned EBOs to get closer to its target customers and enhance the brand recall among the consumers. The company is adopting a Cluster model to enhance brand visibility, particularly in the eastern regions where its presence is currently limited. The Disney x DOREME tie-up will further help IRIS in retail expansion by entering in large- format stores (LFS) / multi brand retail outlets in tier 1 cities in the coming years. Additionally, with growing interest from retailers in franchise opportunities, the company is evaluating to launch franchise model in the coming years.

• Product Category Enhancement: The companys future growth is largely anticipated to come from diversifying its product range. In FY2024, IRIS observed immense traction in the infant wear category, which is expected to play a significant role in its advancement. By FY2025, infant wear vertical is anticipated to contribute approximately 15-20% to the overall revenue of the company. Moreover, IRIS is planning to expand its product portfolio by venturing into the kids undergarment space and introduce a variety of new products such as winter sportswear, jackets and woven nightsuits for children.

• Expanding Capacities: The company is planning a substantial growth phase through a capital expenditure aimed at upgrading machinery and increasing the utilisation rate. In response to the increasing demand, IRIS is also evaluating for a green field expansion to further expand its production capabilities. These efforts are integral for the robust backward integrated manufacturing infrastructure that enables to maintain cost-efficiency and effective quality control.

• Digital Initiatives: The company is transforming digitally by expanding its products availability through online channels. The launch of its very own D2C e-commerce platform - www.doreme.in, marks a significant milestone in the companys digital journey. To further increase the brand visibility, the company is making stringent efforts across various social media channels and has also established a strong presence on the e-commerce platform . Additionally, to streamline sales process, all the wholesalers are integrated onto a B2B platform to improve sales efficiency and enhance working capital.

• New Designs every year: Following the industry dynamics of a faster replacement cycle, IRIS Clothings every year launches 90% new designs with only 5-10% being repeated. Keeping updated with the latest trends, market demand and upgrade to branded players will help the company to increase the top line in the coming years.

Outlook

The company is emerging as a strong player in the kids wear segment with potential to gain a large share within the highly fragmented kids apparel market, backed by steady demand for childrens apparel and improving consumer sentiment in urban areas. IRIS is positioned for significant growth, leveraging industry support, strategic retail expansion through EBOs and addition of distributors. The companys proactive approach to scale up its operations and diversify the product offerings are expected to further solidify its position.

IRIS has laid down multiple pillars of growth, including the opening of 15 new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) in near future, an increasing distributor network and focus on raising the average selling price alongside planned capacity expansion by acquiring land, lays a solid foundation for sustained growth. These investments and strategic initiatives and those planned for the upcoming financial year are expected to start, translating into robust growth, increased operating efficiency and a stronger market presence.

Strengths and Opportunities

Strengths:

• Brand Recognition: IRIS has built strong brand recall among retailers, which is a testament of the companys impactful brand image related with high-quality dress fabric.

• Merchandise Collection: The companys strength is its strong merchandise collection, offering a diverse range of appealing products that caters to various customer preferences.

• Design and Manufacturing: The design conceptualisation is supported by seven state-of- the-art manufacturing facilities, enabling IRIS to maintain high standards of quality and innovation in its product offerings.

• Licensing Agreement: Lucrative licensing agreement with Disney, allowing the company to manufacture and sell kids apparel featuring Disney and marvel characters which enhances the product appeal and marketability.

• Competitive Pricing: To make the product offerings accessible to a broader customer base, the company offers quality products at reasonable prices. A wide price range from 200-2000.

• Market Presence: Strong distribution presence in the western region, ensuring regional dominance and maximum customer reach.

Opportunities:

• The Indian governments recent approval of 10,000 Crores Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for textile. This initiative by the government is anticipated to boost the garment sector, exports and incentivize domestic production from which IRIS can be benefited significantly.

• Despite the growth of e-commerce, physical stores continue to capture the lions share of the market, accounting approximately 90% of the sales. This continuing preference for in-store shopping experiences indicates the significance of maintaining strong physical retail presence.

• Consequently, market players are strategically launching innovative products to meet the growing demand in the kids segment, recognising the unique needs and preferences of this demographic.

• The digital textile printing is transforming the textile industry by innovating the way colourants are applied to fabrics, offering designers and manufacturers the ability to produce vibrant, high-quality designs, reduce waste, and meet the demands of a rapidly changing market.

• Favourable market demand and technological advancements, the social connection which IRIS builds with its customers is a unique experience that helps enhance the companys brand image and bring more business.

Going forward, these factors will surge the demand for kids and toddlers, helping the company on the path of accelerated growth.

Risks and Concerns

The existing uncertainties related to customers holding their purchase, supply chain disruptions and raw material price volatile can dampen the performance of the Company. However, the Companys long-standing relationships with suppliers allows IRIS to exercise better price at the time of raw material procurement. Moreover, the distributors confidence on the Company and the brand helps IRIS to easily pass on price hikes to avoid material impact on margins. IRIS current manufacturing locations helps them to benefit through locational synergies as well when it comes to raw material and skilled labour availability.

Internal Control

The Company maintains adequate and effective Internal Control Systems commensurate with its size and complexity. It believes that these systems provide, among other things, a reasonable assurance that transactions are executed with management authorisation. It also ensures that they are recorded in all material respect to permit preparation of financial statements in conformity with established accounting principles along with the assets of the Company being adequately safeguarded against significant misuse or loss. An independent Internal Audit function is an important element of Companys Internal Control System. This is supplemented through an extensive internal audit programme and periodic review by the management and the Audit Committee of Board.

The Company provides a diverse and an inclusive work environment that helps the employees feel a sense of belonging and companionship with their team. Because of our inclusive work culture and ability to offer opportunities for career growth, we are able to attract and retain the best of talent.

Financial Performance Particulars (in Million) FY2024 FY2023 YoY (%) Total Income 1,220.2 1,131.1 79% Expenses 955.9 936.0 2.1% EBITDA 264.3 195.1 35.5% EBITDA Margin (%) 21.7% 172% 441 bps Depreciation & Amortisation 60.9 53.0 14.9% EBIT 203.4 142.0 43.2% Finance Costs 38.4 30.0 28.2% PBT 164.9 112.0 472% PAT 122.1 82.6 479% PAT Margin (%) 10.0% 73% 271 bps

Human Resource

We strongly believe that our employees have been the key pillars of our success in this market. Therefore, we continue to empower and motivate our workforce to unleash their potential so they can achieve individual excellence and enhance their contribution in achieving departmental goals. The Company provides a diverse and an inclusive work environment that helps the employees feel a sense of belonging and companionship with their team. Because of our inclusive work culture and ability to offer opportunities for career growth, we are able to attract and retain the best of talent. The employee strength of the Company stood at 1,451, as of March 31, 2024.

