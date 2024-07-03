Iris Clothings Ltd Summary

Iris Clothing Limited was incorporated in August 27, 2011 as a Private Limited Company at Registrar of Companies. Kolkata. The Company later on, was converted into a Public Company effective from July 24, 2018. The Company is engaged in manufacturing & trading of readymade garments. The Company is amongst the only few ready-made stylish and branded kids wear manufacturer in India. The products are sold under the DoReMe brand, which is steadily gaining increased acceptance in retail stores given high-quality, stylish range of collection and ability to continuously launch new products.The Company is a fast-growing readymade garments company with presence in 26 States and having over 100+ distributors. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear in India. It manufactures a broad range of apparels for infants, toddlers, and junior boys and girls that suit both indoor and outdoor requirements. A new and developing competitor in Indias burgeoning fashion trade, the Company pursue to depict the movement of consumers developing increasingly in sync to fashion and brands.On April 01, 2012, the Proprietorship Firm, M/s. Iris Clothings was acquired by the Company, through Sale Agreement wherein, the Company acquired assets and liabilities of the Company and all the manufacturing operations and trading activities was consolidated in the Company. The Company launched IPO of 12,30,400 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 11.07 Crore in October, 2018.The Company has integrated operations from design conceptualization to manufacturing. It has 9 state-of-the-art facilities in Howrah, West Bengal. The Company has fully automated plant equipped with sophisticated imported machines for best quality. The Company has deep relationship with suppliers leading to availability of quality raw materials at competitive costs. This facilitates effective inventory management and ensures quality and on-time delivery of products. The Company has 104 distributors supplying products to retailers across the country. The Company has online presence in FirstCry and Hopscotch among others. The Company has apparels made of superior fabric quality. The Company has commitment to quality and reliability; adherence to high quality standards with quality checks.The Company remained responsive to the market needs launching several products in line with the basic trend including new segments in T-shirts, shorts, joggers and leggings by using a new range of fabrics and adding innovative printing techniques. It also added new categories of padded suits for infants, printed leggings for girls and sweatshirts for both girls and boys. The Company rallied to explore prospects across domestic and export markets and accordingly implemented accelerated marketing strategies. Measures like distributing notepads, pens, bags and other merchandise to distributors and retail partners were undertaken to increase brand presence. In the domestic market, the Company deepened penetration by entering new tier II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Its distribution network was also strengthened by adding ~20 distributors and ~400 retailers. In the exports business, which is originated primarily in Africa, the Company marked presence in Nigeria by adding new customers. The Company is now present in Mozambique and Nigeria and plans are underway to increase its stronghold in these regions.The Company further launched infant wear vertical in December 2021.