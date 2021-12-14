|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Dec 2024
|11 Dec 2024
|IRIS CLOTHINGS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 14, 2024 approved the filing of Draft Letter of Offer with Stock Exchanges for raising funds through rights issue. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/12/20214)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 02/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024. Iris Clothings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 13, 2024. Iris Clothings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 05, 2024. Iris Clothings Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
