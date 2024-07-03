iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Share Price

576.3
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open602.55
  • Day's High602.55
  • 52 Wk High801
  • Prev. Close595.9
  • Day's Low570.6
  • 52 Wk Low 563.85
  • Turnover (lac)126.84
  • P/E22.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value124.36
  • EPS26.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,551.46
  • Div. Yield0.33
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

602.55

Prev. Close

595.9

Turnover(Lac.)

126.84

Day's High

602.55

Day's Low

570.6

52 Week's High

801

52 Week's Low

563.85

Book Value

124.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,551.46

P/E

22.91

EPS

26.07

Divi. Yield

0.33

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 02 Feb, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:57 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.25%

Non-Promoter- 9.63%

Institutions: 9.63%

Non-Institutions: 16.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

61.63

61.63

61.63

12.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

614.97

485.79

416.57

420.64

Net Worth

676.6

547.42

478.2

432.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

302.72

529.67

460.27

466.49

yoy growth (%)

-42.84

15.07

-1.33

2.01

Raw materials

-153.73

-202.55

-193.48

-201.96

As % of sales

50.78

38.24

42.03

43.29

Employee costs

-52.64

-71.45

-65.07

-59.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.19

95.58

108.55

108.28

Depreciation

-6.69

-8.23

-5.77

-4.75

Tax paid

-2.77

-22.54

-35.3

-33.69

Working capital

-6.92

116.85

8.09

20.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.84

15.07

-1.33

2.01

Op profit growth

-80.37

-3.17

-0.63

-4.96

EBIT growth

-72.21

-8.04

1.77

4.39

Net profit growth

-73.41

-0.28

-1.79

9.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

860.5

779.45

607.61

302.73

529.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

860.5

779.45

607.61

302.73

529.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

36.87

20.22

17.02

17.42

17.53

View Annually Results

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kewalchand P Jain

Joint Managing Director

Hemant P Jain

Whole-time Director

Dinesh P Jain

Whole-time Director

Vikas P Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prakash A Mody

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nimish G Pandya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhijit B Warange

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Yogesh A Thar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Drushti R Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

Summary

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Kewal Kiran Apparels Pvt Ltd. In October, 2003, the company changed their name to Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd. In November, 2005, the company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is one of the few large branded apparel manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of apparels and lifestyle accessories. The company designs, manufactures and markets branded jeans, semi-formal and casual wear for men and women. Their brands include Killer, Lawman Pg3, Easies, K-Lounge and Integriti. Their manufacturing operations are based at Mumbai (stitching), Vapi (processing) and Daman (stitching & finishing).A group company, namely Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from December 1, 2002.During the year 2005-06, the company transferred their shareholding in the erstwhile subsidiaries namely Kornerstone Retail Ltd and Kewal Kiran Retail Pvt Ltd to the promoters and promoter group entities at the cost price of Rs 22.8 million and Rs 2 million respectively.The company entered the capital market with an issue of 3,100,037 equity shares of Rs 10 each through 100% Book Building Route. The issue was oversubscribed by around 12.56 times. The shares were allotted on April 5, 2006. The shares of the company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd share price today?

The Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹576.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is ₹3551.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is 22.91 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is ₹563.85 and ₹801 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd?

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.40%, 3 Years at 36.94%, 1 Year at -22.06%, 6 Month at -20.25%, 3 Month at -8.41% and 1 Month at -4.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.26 %
Institutions - 9.64 %
Public - 16.11 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.