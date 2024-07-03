Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹602.55
Prev. Close₹595.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹126.84
Day's High₹602.55
Day's Low₹570.6
52 Week's High₹801
52 Week's Low₹563.85
Book Value₹124.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,551.46
P/E22.91
EPS26.07
Divi. Yield0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.63
61.63
61.63
12.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
614.97
485.79
416.57
420.64
Net Worth
676.6
547.42
478.2
432.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
302.72
529.67
460.27
466.49
yoy growth (%)
-42.84
15.07
-1.33
2.01
Raw materials
-153.73
-202.55
-193.48
-201.96
As % of sales
50.78
38.24
42.03
43.29
Employee costs
-52.64
-71.45
-65.07
-59.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
22.19
95.58
108.55
108.28
Depreciation
-6.69
-8.23
-5.77
-4.75
Tax paid
-2.77
-22.54
-35.3
-33.69
Working capital
-6.92
116.85
8.09
20.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.84
15.07
-1.33
2.01
Op profit growth
-80.37
-3.17
-0.63
-4.96
EBIT growth
-72.21
-8.04
1.77
4.39
Net profit growth
-73.41
-0.28
-1.79
9.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
860.5
779.45
607.61
302.73
529.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
860.5
779.45
607.61
302.73
529.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
36.87
20.22
17.02
17.42
17.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kewalchand P Jain
Joint Managing Director
Hemant P Jain
Whole-time Director
Dinesh P Jain
Whole-time Director
Vikas P Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prakash A Mody
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nimish G Pandya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhijit B Warange
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Yogesh A Thar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Drushti R Desai
Summary
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Kewal Kiran Apparels Pvt Ltd. In October, 2003, the company changed their name to Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd. In November, 2005, the company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is one of the few large branded apparel manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of apparels and lifestyle accessories. The company designs, manufactures and markets branded jeans, semi-formal and casual wear for men and women. Their brands include Killer, Lawman Pg3, Easies, K-Lounge and Integriti. Their manufacturing operations are based at Mumbai (stitching), Vapi (processing) and Daman (stitching & finishing).A group company, namely Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from December 1, 2002.During the year 2005-06, the company transferred their shareholding in the erstwhile subsidiaries namely Kornerstone Retail Ltd and Kewal Kiran Retail Pvt Ltd to the promoters and promoter group entities at the cost price of Rs 22.8 million and Rs 2 million respectively.The company entered the capital market with an issue of 3,100,037 equity shares of Rs 10 each through 100% Book Building Route. The issue was oversubscribed by around 12.56 times. The shares were allotted on April 5, 2006. The shares of the company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd
The Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹576.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is ₹3551.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is 22.91 and 4.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is ₹563.85 and ₹801 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.40%, 3 Years at 36.94%, 1 Year at -22.06%, 6 Month at -20.25%, 3 Month at -8.41% and 1 Month at -4.46%.
