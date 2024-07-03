Summary

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Kewal Kiran Apparels Pvt Ltd. In October, 2003, the company changed their name to Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd. In November, 2005, the company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is one of the few large branded apparel manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of apparels and lifestyle accessories. The company designs, manufactures and markets branded jeans, semi-formal and casual wear for men and women. Their brands include Killer, Lawman Pg3, Easies, K-Lounge and Integriti. Their manufacturing operations are based at Mumbai (stitching), Vapi (processing) and Daman (stitching & finishing).A group company, namely Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from December 1, 2002.During the year 2005-06, the company transferred their shareholding in the erstwhile subsidiaries namely Kornerstone Retail Ltd and Kewal Kiran Retail Pvt Ltd to the promoters and promoter group entities at the cost price of Rs 22.8 million and Rs 2 million respectively.The company entered the capital market with an issue of 3,100,037 equity shares of Rs 10 each through 100% Book Building Route. The issue was oversubscribed by around 12.56 times. The shares were allotted on April 5, 2006. The shares of the company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd

