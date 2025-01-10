Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
61.63
61.63
61.63
12.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
614.97
485.79
416.57
420.64
Net Worth
676.6
547.42
478.2
432.97
Minority Interest
Debt
19.7
65.98
81.88
49.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.91
11.44
7
7.53
Total Liabilities
712.21
624.84
567.08
490.36
Fixed Assets
109.6
102.7
86.89
83.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
185.33
157.86
145.78
130.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.59
11.72
7.36
4.65
Networking Capital
186.65
182.16
135.24
117.79
Inventories
82.01
165.59
112.99
50.57
Inventory Days
60.97
Sundry Debtors
202.78
169.92
170.92
131.03
Debtor Days
157.98
Other Current Assets
39.32
50.43
34.37
32.83
Sundry Creditors
-43.78
-48.56
-54.7
-37.23
Creditor Days
44.88
Other Current Liabilities
-93.68
-155.22
-128.34
-59.41
Cash
219.03
170.39
191.8
153.74
Total Assets
712.2
624.83
567.07
490.35
