iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

576.3
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

Kewal Kir.Cloth. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

22.19

95.58

108.55

108.28

Depreciation

-6.69

-8.23

-5.77

-4.75

Tax paid

-2.77

-22.54

-35.3

-33.69

Working capital

-6.92

116.85

8.09

20.75

Other operating items

Operating

5.79

181.66

75.57

90.58

Capital expenditure

4.72

25.63

11.52

-34.99

Free cash flow

10.52

207.29

87.09

55.59

Equity raised

871.05

792.75

715.08

595.57

Investing

-64.3

-35.23

25.3

43.68

Financing

18.09

43.13

7.79

29.4

Dividends paid

35.74

44.37

38.82

21.57

Net in cash

871.11

1,052.31

874.09

745.82

Kewal Kir.Cloth. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.