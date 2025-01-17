Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.84
15.07
-1.33
2.01
Op profit growth
-80.37
-3.17
-0.63
-4.95
EBIT growth
-72.21
-7.99
1.71
4.41
Net profit growth
-72.88
-0.21
-1.82
9.73
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.16
17.95
21.33
21.18
EBIT margin
9.58
19.71
24.65
23.91
Net profit margin
6.54
13.78
15.9
15.97
RoCE
5.61
20.94
25.99
29.86
RoNW
1.12
4.32
4.73
5.53
RoA
0.95
3.66
4.19
4.98
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.07
59.25
59.38
60.48
Dividend per share
23
43
33
19
Cash EPS
10.63
52.57
54.69
56.62
Book value per share
351.19
361.8
323.89
303.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
10.82
2.13
5.12
5.73
P/CEPS
16.36
2.4
5.56
6.12
P/B
0.49
0.34
0.93
1.14
EV/EBIDTA
27.13
6.97
15.61
18.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
180.48
73.94
64.35
35.33
Tax payout
-12.51
-23.58
-32.53
-31.11
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
182.03
100.48
89.95
84.15
Inventory days
84.76
49.22
41.27
41.85
Creditor days
-56.11
-39.32
-41.82
-43.15
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.25
-11.84
-22.77
-34.09
Net debt / equity
-0.23
0.01
-0.03
-0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-5.56
0.08
-0.14
-0.26
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.78
-38.24
-42.03
-43.29
Employee costs
-17.39
-13.48
-14.13
-12.69
Other costs
-25.66
-30.31
-22.48
-22.82
