|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
302.72
529.67
460.27
466.49
yoy growth (%)
-42.84
15.07
-1.33
2.01
Raw materials
-153.73
-202.55
-193.48
-201.96
As % of sales
50.78
38.24
42.03
43.29
Employee costs
-52.64
-71.45
-65.07
-59.21
As % of sales
17.39
13.48
14.13
12.69
Other costs
-77.68
-160.55
-103.5
-106.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.66
30.31
22.48
22.82
Operating profit
18.66
95.1
98.21
98.84
OPM
6.16
17.95
21.33
21.18
Depreciation
-6.69
-8.23
-5.77
-4.75
Interest expense
-6.81
-8.81
-4.98
-3.27
Other income
17.04
17.53
21.09
17.46
Profit before tax
22.19
95.58
108.55
108.28
Taxes
-2.77
-22.54
-35.3
-33.69
Tax rate
-12.51
-23.58
-32.51
-31.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.42
73.04
73.25
74.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.42
73.04
73.25
74.59
yoy growth (%)
-73.41
-0.28
-1.79
9.77
NPM
6.41
13.79
15.91
15.98
