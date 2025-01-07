iifl-logo-icon 1
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

579.1
(0.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

302.72

529.67

460.27

466.49

yoy growth (%)

-42.84

15.07

-1.33

2.01

Raw materials

-153.73

-202.55

-193.48

-201.96

As % of sales

50.78

38.24

42.03

43.29

Employee costs

-52.64

-71.45

-65.07

-59.21

As % of sales

17.39

13.48

14.13

12.69

Other costs

-77.68

-160.55

-103.5

-106.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.66

30.31

22.48

22.82

Operating profit

18.66

95.1

98.21

98.84

OPM

6.16

17.95

21.33

21.18

Depreciation

-6.69

-8.23

-5.77

-4.75

Interest expense

-6.81

-8.81

-4.98

-3.27

Other income

17.04

17.53

21.09

17.46

Profit before tax

22.19

95.58

108.55

108.28

Taxes

-2.77

-22.54

-35.3

-33.69

Tax rate

-12.51

-23.58

-32.51

-31.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.42

73.04

73.25

74.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.42

73.04

73.25

74.59

yoy growth (%)

-73.41

-0.28

-1.79

9.77

NPM

6.41

13.79

15.91

15.98

