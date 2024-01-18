|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|2
|20
|Interim 1
|Board declared a 1st interim dividend @ 20% i.e Rs. 2/- per share on 6,16,25,185 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and that the date of payment of the said interim dividend will be on or after February 13, 2024.
