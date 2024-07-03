Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd Summary

Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd was incorporated on January 30, 1992 as a private limited company with the name Kewal Kiran Apparels Pvt Ltd. In October, 2003, the company changed their name to Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd. In November, 2005, the company converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is one of the few large branded apparel manufacturers in India. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of apparels and lifestyle accessories. The company designs, manufactures and markets branded jeans, semi-formal and casual wear for men and women. Their brands include Killer, Lawman Pg3, Easies, K-Lounge and Integriti. Their manufacturing operations are based at Mumbai (stitching), Vapi (processing) and Daman (stitching & finishing).A group company, namely Kewal Kiran Clothing Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from December 1, 2002.During the year 2005-06, the company transferred their shareholding in the erstwhile subsidiaries namely Kornerstone Retail Ltd and Kewal Kiran Retail Pvt Ltd to the promoters and promoter group entities at the cost price of Rs 22.8 million and Rs 2 million respectively.The company entered the capital market with an issue of 3,100,037 equity shares of Rs 10 each through 100% Book Building Route. The issue was oversubscribed by around 12.56 times. The shares were allotted on April 5, 2006. The shares of the company got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) on April 13, 2006. During the year 2006-07, the company opened 26 branded K-LOUNGE stores. They expanded the product line in Pg3 Lawman and Integriti brands, by launching an exclusive knitwear collection. They also introduced fashion accessories like eye wear and casual shoes. They company launched womens wear range under Killer brand in the Summer 2007 collection. During the year, the company acquired about 53,000 sq ft land and about 40,000 sq ft building at Daman. They received the SMB Industry 2.0 Award for achieving highest rating in the ranking of Indias Top 500 Manufacturing small and mid sized Company rating.During the year 2007-08, the company opened 34 K-Lounge stores, 7 Killer EBO, 7 Integriti EBO and 3 Factory Outlets. They acquired land admeasuring 3610 sq mtrs adjacent to the current processing facility at Vapi. The company launched Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) for their brands Killer and Integriti. They launched Killer women wear across all channels in India. Also, they launched mens formal wear and women wear under Integriti brand in select Integriti and K-Lounge stores across India.During the year 2008-09, the company opened 11 K-Lounge stores, 6 Killer Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO), 7 Integriti EBO, 3 Lawman EBO, and 8 Factory Outlets. They completed the construction of the new factory building at Daman. They produced one 0.6 MW capacity, Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) from Suzlon Energy Ltd. The said WTG is connected by 33KV grid line to 33/66 KV, 25MVA capacity Suthri site sub-station at Kuchhadi. The Kuchhadi site sub-station is connected to Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd (GETCO) Bokhira sub-station.During the year 2009-10, the company launched a retail format Addiction for their lifestyle accessories business. The company opened 36 stores including 17 K-Lounge stores, 8 Killer Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO), 7 Integriti EBO, 3 Lawman Pg 3 EBO and 1 Factory Outlet. They closed/relocated 20 stores during the year. As on March 31, 2010, the company had 139 operational retail stores across the country.The Company launched Colors Infinity on 31st July ,2015. During the year 2017-18, it opened 39 new stores and closed/relocated 52 existing ones taking the total operational stores count to 318. Of these, 193 are K-Lounge stores, 124 are brand-specific EBOs and one is a factory outlet.The Company launched its Autumn Winter 2019 collection in Goa. 44 new stores were added and 40 stores were closed/relocated/ converted during the year 2019. Killer Jeans was launched in 2021.In 2023, the Company launched Athleisure collection along with casual blazers. It opened 97 stores during the year 2023.