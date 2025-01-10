To,

The Members of

Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (‘the Company) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone Ind AS financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of thestandalone Ind AS financial statements of the year. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The said reports are expected to be made available to us after the issue of our auditor report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the above said reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As a part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: .

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors for the year ended March 31, 2024 is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements refer note 2.44 and 2.1.5 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contract for which there are any material foreseeable losses.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of our knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 2.58 to the standalone Ind AS statements,

• no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

• no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in note 2.51(b) of the standalone Ind AS financial statements:

• The interim dividend paid by the Company during the year for the previous financial year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The first interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditor) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Jain & Trivedi For N. A. Shah Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 113496W Firm Registration No: 116560W / W100149 Satish Trivedi Prashant Daftary Partner Partner Membership No.: 38317 Membership No.: 117080 UDIN: 24038317BKDLBT2631 UDIN: 24117080BKBPAL7286 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Dated: May 30, 2024 Dated: May 30, 2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited

(H in lakhs except as otherwise stated)

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements‘ of our report of even date]

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and relevant details of right to use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property,Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified on a yearly basis. The Company has physically verified all the property, plant and equipments and right to use assets during the year. In our opinion, frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company (including erstwhile name) as at balance sheet date.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant or Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us as at March 31, 2024, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as on March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventory (other than lying with third parties) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, confirmations were obtained by the Company during the year. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification carried out by the management is reasonable and appropriate. As per the information and explanation given to us, discrepancies noticed on physical verification were not material (i.e. less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory) and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crores rupees from a bank on the basis of security of its current assets. There are no borrowings from financial institution. Based on our examination of the records of the company, the revised quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with said bank are in agreement with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has made investments in companies, firms, and other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. a) Based on the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

Hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the investments made are not prima facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest. During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantees or given security or loan and advance in nature of loan.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loan given to wholly owned subsidiary in the earlier year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. The loan is repayable on demand thus, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment in respect of such loan. As explained to us, the said demand loan granted is fully repaid by the subsidiary company during the year as and when demanded.

d) As per information and explanations given to us, the said demand loan and interest thereon are repayable on demand and hence question reporting on overdue amount does not arise. As explained to the said loan & interest thereon has been fully repaid upon demand.

e) As per the information and explanation given to us, and stated above, the loan granted to wholly owned subsidiary company in the earlier year was in the nature of demand loans which has been repaid upon demand. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company the loan has not been renewed or extended and no fresh loans were granted to settle the existing loan.

f) As mentioned in paragraph 3(c ) above, the loan granted to wholly owned subsidiary in the earlier year was repayable on demand which was fully repaid during the year. Further as stated above, no other loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence other details required under clause 3(iii)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments, and providing guarantees and security, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, question of reporting compliance with directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder does not arise. We have been informed that no order relating to Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the requirement of clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues as mentioned in clause (vii)(a) above, which have not been deposited with authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

The Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount relates (A.Y) Forum where dispute is pending Remarks The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest 68.94 2005 06 Bombay HC (appeal filedby the department) Adjusted against refund of AY 2007-08. Subsequent to the year, the appeal dismissed as withdrawn by the department. 13.48 2012 13 Appeal pending before Hon. CIT (Appeals) 22.70 2018 19 Appeal pending before Hon. CIT (Appeals) 35.65 2020 21 Appeal pending before Hon. CIT (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given to us by the management, we are of the opinion that (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c ) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year and there were no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Therefore, clause 3(ix)(c ) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long-term purposes. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) During the year, the Company has not availed any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiary or joint venture. (f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or joint venture.

(x) (a) During the year, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer[including debt instruments]. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither noticed nor have been informed by the management, any incidence of fraud by the Company or on the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the year under audit, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with directors. Therefore, clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c ) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Therefore, clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, the clause 3(xviii) of the Order is as not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) During the year there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not of applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Ind AS financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone Ind AS financial statements of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited

(H in lakhs except as otherwise stated)

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements‘ of our report of even date] Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statement of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ‘ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statement, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statement for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.