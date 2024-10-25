Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 for interalia approving the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Thanking you. Yours faithfully For Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. ABHIJIT WARANGE VICE PRESIDENT - LEGAL & COMPANY SECRETARY Attach please find standalone and conslidated audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 for interalia approving the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Thanking you. Yours faithfully For Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. ABHIJIT WARANGE VICE PRESIDENT - LEGAL & COMPANY SECRETARY The audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 are attached for your records. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 for interalia considering the following agenda items: 1. To approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(1)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Attach please find the letter towards dividend updates The Board thought it fit not to declare the 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 in order to retain the earnings for use in the future operations and projects. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Apropos the captioned subject attach please find the intimation letter towards incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024