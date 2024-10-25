|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday October 25 2024 for interalia approving the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Thanking you. Yours faithfully For Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. ABHIJIT WARANGE VICE PRESIDENT - LEGAL & COMPANY SECRETARY Attach please find standalone and conslidated audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 for interalia approving the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Thanking you. Yours faithfully For Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. ABHIJIT WARANGE VICE PRESIDENT - LEGAL & COMPANY SECRETARY The audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 are attached for your records. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday May 27 2024 for interalia considering the following agenda items: 1. To approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(1)(e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 27/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Attach please find the letter towards dividend updates The Board thought it fit not to declare the 2nd interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 in order to retain the earnings for use in the future operations and projects. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Apropos the captioned subject attach please find the intimation letter towards incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|KEWAL KIRAN CLOTHING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the next meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday January 20 2024 for interalia considering the following agenda items: 1. Approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2.Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. This is for your kind information and records pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Board declared a 1st interim dividend @ 20% i.e Rs. 2/- per share on 6,16,25,185 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and that the date of payment of the said interim dividend will be on or after February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 20.01.2024) Apropos the captioned subject enclosed please find the copy of standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2023 Apropos the captioned subject please be informed that the Board of Directors have in their meeting held on January 20, 2024 declared a 1st interim dividend @ 20% i.e Rs. 2/- per share on 6,16,25,185 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24 and that the date of payment of the said interim dividend will be on or after February 13, 2024. {The aforesaid Board Meeting commenced at 4.00 p.m and concluded at 6.00 p.m.} This is for your information and records pursuant to Regulation 43(1) read with regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Attach please find the letter towards intimation of appointment of Independent Directors Attach please find letter towards re-appointment of Joint managing director and executive directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024) Intimation of Postal ballot for appointment/ re-appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.