Summary

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Limited was originally incorporated as Veekayem Textile Mills Private Limited on September 17, 1985 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Veekayem Textile Mills Limited dated June 29, 2018 and further was changed to Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 29, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Krishankant Gupta, Vijaykumar Gupta and Madanlal Gupta are the Promoters of the Company.The Company is engaged in weaving and garment manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels. The Companys product basket includes two main product categories: Textile the company manufactures Greige Fabrics including 100% Cotton - Lycra and Non-Lycra, Giza, Supima, Blended Cotton Suiting - Chief Value Cotton, Polyester Cotton, 100% Cotton Yarn Dyed, Polyester Viscose, Terry Rayon Suiting and Mock Linen and Garments the company manufacture all types of readymade garments for men and women, such as formal shirts,cotton shirts, formal trousers, cotton trousers, cotton joggers, cotton shorts, pyjamas and Bermuda.The Companys manufacturing plant is situated at Umargaon in Gujarat. This facility is installed with automated machineries having capacity to manufacture 5,00,000 Meters fabrics per month and 1,50,000 pcs of readymade garments per month. The Companys te

