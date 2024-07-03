Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹262.9
Prev. Close₹262.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.02
Day's High₹268.9
Day's Low₹262.9
52 Week's High₹337.95
52 Week's Low₹76.45
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)156.97
P/E38.38
EPS6.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
4.29
4.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.38
31.35
26.69
24.79
Net Worth
41.26
37.23
30.98
29.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishankant Gupta
Whole-time Director
Vijaykumar Gupta
Director
Madanlal Gupta
Independent Director
Santwana Vernekar
Independent Director
Madhukar Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gopika Singh.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Limited was originally incorporated as Veekayem Textile Mills Private Limited on September 17, 1985 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Veekayem Textile Mills Limited dated June 29, 2018 and further was changed to Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 29, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Krishankant Gupta, Vijaykumar Gupta and Madanlal Gupta are the Promoters of the Company.The Company is engaged in weaving and garment manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels. The Companys product basket includes two main product categories: Textile the company manufactures Greige Fabrics including 100% Cotton - Lycra and Non-Lycra, Giza, Supima, Blended Cotton Suiting - Chief Value Cotton, Polyester Cotton, 100% Cotton Yarn Dyed, Polyester Viscose, Terry Rayon Suiting and Mock Linen and Garments the company manufacture all types of readymade garments for men and women, such as formal shirts,cotton shirts, formal trousers, cotton trousers, cotton joggers, cotton shorts, pyjamas and Bermuda.The Companys manufacturing plant is situated at Umargaon in Gujarat. This facility is installed with automated machineries having capacity to manufacture 5,00,000 Meters fabrics per month and 1,50,000 pcs of readymade garments per month. The Companys te
The Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹267.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd is ₹156.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd is 38.38 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd is ₹76.45 and ₹337.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 73.89%, 1 Year at 243.88%, 6 Month at 24.42%, 3 Month at -19.90% and 1 Month at -6.77%.
