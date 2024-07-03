iifl-logo-icon 1
Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd Share Price

267.15
(1.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open262.9
  • Day's High268.9
  • 52 Wk High337.95
  • Prev. Close262.9
  • Day's Low262.9
  • 52 Wk Low 76.45
  • Turnover (lac)16.02
  • P/E38.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)156.97
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

262.9

Prev. Close

262.9

Turnover(Lac.)

16.02

Day's High

268.9

Day's Low

262.9

52 Week's High

337.95

52 Week's Low

76.45

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

156.97

P/E

38.38

EPS

6.85

Divi. Yield

0

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:13 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.54%

Institutions: 0.54%

Non-Institutions: 26.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.88

5.88

4.29

4.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.38

31.35

26.69

24.79

Net Worth

41.26

37.23

30.98

29.08

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishankant Gupta

Whole-time Director

Vijaykumar Gupta

Director

Madanlal Gupta

Independent Director

Santwana Vernekar

Independent Director

Madhukar Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gopika Singh.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd

Summary

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Limited was originally incorporated as Veekayem Textile Mills Private Limited on September 17, 1985 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company was converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Veekayem Textile Mills Limited dated June 29, 2018 and further was changed to Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 29, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Krishankant Gupta, Vijaykumar Gupta and Madanlal Gupta are the Promoters of the Company.The Company is engaged in weaving and garment manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels. The Companys product basket includes two main product categories: Textile the company manufactures Greige Fabrics including 100% Cotton - Lycra and Non-Lycra, Giza, Supima, Blended Cotton Suiting - Chief Value Cotton, Polyester Cotton, 100% Cotton Yarn Dyed, Polyester Viscose, Terry Rayon Suiting and Mock Linen and Garments the company manufacture all types of readymade garments for men and women, such as formal shirts,cotton shirts, formal trousers, cotton trousers, cotton joggers, cotton shorts, pyjamas and Bermuda.The Companys manufacturing plant is situated at Umargaon in Gujarat. This facility is installed with automated machineries having capacity to manufacture 5,00,000 Meters fabrics per month and 1,50,000 pcs of readymade garments per month. The Companys te
Company FAQs

What is the Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd share price today?

The Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹267.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd is ₹156.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd is 38.38 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd is ₹76.45 and ₹337.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd?

Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 73.89%, 1 Year at 243.88%, 6 Month at 24.42%, 3 Month at -19.90% and 1 Month at -6.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.04 %
Institutions - 0.54 %
Public - 26.41 %

