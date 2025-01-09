Veekayem Fashion & Apparels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
4.29
4.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.38
31.35
26.69
24.79
Net Worth
41.26
37.23
30.98
29.08
Minority Interest
Debt
95.64
88.64
81.6
80.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.34
2.25
1.62
2.28
Total Liabilities
139.24
128.12
114.2
111.99
Fixed Assets
24.45
23
21.26
21.25
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.25
0.22
0.28
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.2
0.18
0.21
Networking Capital
114.26
104.59
92.29
88.46
Inventories
65.22
63.39
65.96
57.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
61.77
48.61
36.82
33.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.68
8.4
8.19
9.79
Sundry Creditors
-13
-12.95
-16.08
-9.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.41
-2.86
-2.6
-2.19
Cash
0.07
0.11
0.19
1.85
Total Assets
139.24
128.12
114.2
111.99
