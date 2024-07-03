Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorReadymade Garments/ Apparells
Open₹1,139.95
Prev. Close₹1,139.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.61
Day's High₹1,139.95
Day's Low₹1,139.95
52 Week's High₹1,262.15
52 Week's Low₹686.7
Book Value₹284.17
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,146.82
P/E43.64
EPS26.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.69
30.29
29.49
21.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,309.88
862.7
680.14
270.42
Net Worth
1,341.57
892.99
709.63
291.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,209.32
1,362.2
1,025.77
914.6
yoy growth (%)
-11.22
32.79
12.15
-18.53
Raw materials
-603.49
-688.86
-537.33
-482.87
As % of sales
49.9
50.56
52.38
52.79
Employee costs
-371.21
-466.98
-281.5
-107.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
26.3
12.41
-28.74
-45.79
Depreciation
-52.13
-54.34
-15.98
-17.46
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
-0.41
Working capital
31.19
-45.71
-55.76
-25.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.22
32.79
12.15
-18.53
Op profit growth
46.93
-408.19
-28.92
-183.75
EBIT growth
23.68
464.55
-191.95
-120.9
Net profit growth
-18.9
-212.55
-37.78
-176.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,378.88
2,222.2
1,790.32
1,210.73
1,370.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,378.88
2,222.2
1,790.32
1,210.73
1,370.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
30.1
31.08
10.69
12.21
36.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Page Industries Ltd
PAGEIND
47,941.2
|86.03
|53,427.56
|195.26
|0.77
|1,246.27
|1,335.91
K P R Mill Ltd
KPRMILL
1,023.25
|52.93
|35,008.59
|210.47
|0.49
|1,003.04
|106.85
Vedant Fashions Ltd
MANYAVAR
1,257.45
|76.1
|30,559.63
|66.4
|0.68
|267.54
|62.65
Gokaldas Exports Ltd
GOKEX
1,139.95
|43.64
|8,146.46
|52.63
|0
|632.34
|284.53
Pearl Global Industries Ltd
PGIL
1,518.6
|163.53
|6,961.49
|11.57
|0
|287.06
|121.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Mathew Cyriac
Vice Chairman / Executive Director / MD
Sivaramakrishnan Vilayur Ganapathi
E D & Wholetime Director
Prabhat Kumar Singh.
Independent Non Exe. Director
George Varughese
Independent Non Exe. Director
BIJAPURKAR RAMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shivanandan Ashok Dalvie
Executive Director
SUNDARARAJAN POORANA SEENIVASAN
Summary
Gokaldas Exports Ltd (GEL) was incorporated on March 1, 2004 by converting the erstwhile partnership firm Gokaldas India. The Company currently operates a 100% Export Oriented Unit, a Domestic Tariff Area Unit and a Special Economic Zone Unit. GEL is a major player in the readymade garment industry across the globe. The company which is an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company is one of the largest manufacturer/exporter of Outerwear, Blazers and Pants (Formal and Casuals), Shorts, Shirts, Blouses, Denim Wear, Swim Wear, Active and Sports Wear.The subsidiaries of the company are Madhin Trading Pvt Ltd, Magenta Trading Pvt Ltd, Rafter Trading Pvt Ltd, Reflextion Trading Pvt Ltd, Deejay Trading Pvt Ltd, Rishikesh Apparels Ltd, Vignesh Apparels Pvt Ltd, SNS Clothing Pvt Ltd, Seven Hills Clothing Pvt Ltd, Glamourwear Apparels Pvt Ltd, Rajdin Apparels and All Colour Garments Pvt Ltd.Gokaldas Exports Pvt Ltd and Unique Creations (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd was merged with the company with effect from 1st April 2004.During 2004-05 the company has set up three new factories each at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore : at Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore and one at Doddaballapur Bangalore. Further the company has also planning to set up a unit at Madras Export Processing Zone(MEPZ), Chennai.During March 2005 the company made a madien public offer of 31,25,000 equity shares with a price brand of Rs.375/- to Rs.425/- and with this issue the paid up capital of he company has risied to Rs.17,18,80,000/-.The
The Gokaldas Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1139.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokaldas Exports Ltd is ₹8146.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gokaldas Exports Ltd is 43.64 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokaldas Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokaldas Exports Ltd is ₹686.7 and ₹1262.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gokaldas Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.32%, 3 Years at 51.44%, 1 Year at 34.26%, 6 Month at 18.83%, 3 Month at 23.79% and 1 Month at 18.75%.
