Gokaldas Exports Ltd Share Price

1,139.95
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:12 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,139.95
  • Day's High1,139.95
  • 52 Wk High1,262.15
  • Prev. Close1,139.95
  • Day's Low1,139.95
  • 52 Wk Low 686.7
  • Turnover (lac)2.61
  • P/E43.64
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value284.17
  • EPS26.12
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,146.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Gokaldas Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Readymade Garments/ Apparells

Open

1,139.95

Prev. Close

1,139.95

Turnover(Lac.)

2.61

Day's High

1,139.95

Day's Low

1,139.95

52 Week's High

1,262.15

52 Week's Low

686.7

Book Value

284.17

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,146.82

P/E

43.64

EPS

26.12

Divi. Yield

0

Gokaldas Exports Ltd Corporate Action

1 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gokaldas Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gokaldas Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:38 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.38%

Non-Promoter- 63.55%

Institutions: 63.55%

Non-Institutions: 27.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gokaldas Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.69

30.29

29.49

21.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,309.88

862.7

680.14

270.42

Net Worth

1,341.57

892.99

709.63

291.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,209.32

1,362.2

1,025.77

914.6

yoy growth (%)

-11.22

32.79

12.15

-18.53

Raw materials

-603.49

-688.86

-537.33

-482.87

As % of sales

49.9

50.56

52.38

52.79

Employee costs

-371.21

-466.98

-281.5

-107.89

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.3

12.41

-28.74

-45.79

Depreciation

-52.13

-54.34

-15.98

-17.46

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

-0.41

Working capital

31.19

-45.71

-55.76

-25.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.22

32.79

12.15

-18.53

Op profit growth

46.93

-408.19

-28.92

-183.75

EBIT growth

23.68

464.55

-191.95

-120.9

Net profit growth

-18.9

-212.55

-37.78

-176.16

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,378.88

2,222.2

1,790.32

1,210.73

1,370.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,378.88

2,222.2

1,790.32

1,210.73

1,370.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

30.1

31.08

10.69

12.21

36.22

View Annually Results

Gokaldas Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Page Industries Ltd

PAGEIND

47,941.2

86.0353,427.56195.260.771,246.271,335.91

K P R Mill Ltd

KPRMILL

1,023.25

52.9335,008.59210.470.491,003.04106.85

Vedant Fashions Ltd

MANYAVAR

1,257.45

76.130,559.6366.40.68267.5462.65

Gokaldas Exports Ltd

GOKEX

1,139.95

43.648,146.4652.630632.34284.53

Pearl Global Industries Ltd

PGIL

1,518.6

163.536,961.4911.570287.06121.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gokaldas Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Mathew Cyriac

Vice Chairman / Executive Director / MD

Sivaramakrishnan Vilayur Ganapathi

E D & Wholetime Director

Prabhat Kumar Singh.

Independent Non Exe. Director

George Varughese

Independent Non Exe. Director

BIJAPURKAR RAMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shivanandan Ashok Dalvie

Executive Director

SUNDARARAJAN POORANA SEENIVASAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gokaldas Exports Ltd

Summary

Gokaldas Exports Ltd (GEL) was incorporated on March 1, 2004 by converting the erstwhile partnership firm Gokaldas India. The Company currently operates a 100% Export Oriented Unit, a Domestic Tariff Area Unit and a Special Economic Zone Unit. GEL is a major player in the readymade garment industry across the globe. The company which is an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company is one of the largest manufacturer/exporter of Outerwear, Blazers and Pants (Formal and Casuals), Shorts, Shirts, Blouses, Denim Wear, Swim Wear, Active and Sports Wear.The subsidiaries of the company are Madhin Trading Pvt Ltd, Magenta Trading Pvt Ltd, Rafter Trading Pvt Ltd, Reflextion Trading Pvt Ltd, Deejay Trading Pvt Ltd, Rishikesh Apparels Ltd, Vignesh Apparels Pvt Ltd, SNS Clothing Pvt Ltd, Seven Hills Clothing Pvt Ltd, Glamourwear Apparels Pvt Ltd, Rajdin Apparels and All Colour Garments Pvt Ltd.Gokaldas Exports Pvt Ltd and Unique Creations (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd was merged with the company with effect from 1st April 2004.During 2004-05 the company has set up three new factories each at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore : at Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore and one at Doddaballapur Bangalore. Further the company has also planning to set up a unit at Madras Export Processing Zone(MEPZ), Chennai.During March 2005 the company made a madien public offer of 31,25,000 equity shares with a price brand of Rs.375/- to Rs.425/- and with this issue the paid up capital of he company has risied to Rs.17,18,80,000/-.The
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gokaldas Exports Ltd share price today?

The Gokaldas Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1139.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gokaldas Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokaldas Exports Ltd is ₹8146.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gokaldas Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gokaldas Exports Ltd is 43.64 and 4.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gokaldas Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokaldas Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokaldas Exports Ltd is ₹686.7 and ₹1262.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gokaldas Exports Ltd?

Gokaldas Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 71.32%, 3 Years at 51.44%, 1 Year at 34.26%, 6 Month at 18.83%, 3 Month at 23.79% and 1 Month at 18.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gokaldas Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gokaldas Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.38 %
Institutions - 63.55 %
Public - 27.06 %

