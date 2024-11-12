iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokaldas Exports Ltd Board Meeting

1,082.6
(5.52%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Gokaldas Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Nov 202429 Nov 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Adoption of GEL Employee Stock Option Plan 2024.
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GOKALDAS EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
GOKALDAS EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on August 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 May 202420 May 2024
GOKALDAS EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
The Fund Raise Committee of the board of directors has inter alia, passed the following resolutions: 1. Approved the closure of the issue period for the Issue today, i.e. April 23, 2024, pursuant to the receipt of application forms and the funds in the escrow account from the eligible qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the terms of the issue. 2. Determined and approved the issue price of ? 775 per Equity Share (including a premium of ? 770 per Equity Share), which takes into account a discount of 1.90% 3. Approved and finalised the confirmation of allocation note to be sent to the eligible qualified institutional buyers, intimating them of allocation of Equity Shares pursuant to the Issue; 4. Approved and adopted the placement document dated April 23, 2024;
Board Meeting18 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Pursuant to the approval accorded by the board of directors of the Company (the Board), at its meeting held on February 1, 2024, and the special resolution passed by the members of the Company on February 29, 2024, the Fund Raise Committee of the Board has, at its meeting held today i.e. April 18, 2024, inter alia, passed resolutions for the following: a. Authorised and declared the opening of the Issue today, i.e. April 18, 2024; b.Approved and adopted the preliminary placement document dated April 18, 2024 and the application form in connection with the Issue; c.Approved the floor price for the Issue as prescribed under SEBI ICDR Regulations, being ? 789.99 per Equity Share (floor price), based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Further to our intimation dated February 01, 2024, the Fund Raise Committee of the Committee has allotted 27,31,366 Equity shares of the Company to Matrix Clothing Private Limited as per the Share Swap Agreement to acquire 10,000 Equity shares of Matrix Design and Industries Private Limited. Read less..
Board Meeting1 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
GOKALDAS EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held on February 01, 2024 Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31,2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

