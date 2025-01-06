iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokaldas Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,092.7
(-4.14%)
Jan 6, 2025

Gokaldas Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

26.3

12.41

-28.74

-45.79

Depreciation

-52.13

-54.34

-15.98

-17.46

Tax paid

-0.05

0

0

-0.41

Working capital

31.19

-45.71

-55.76

-25.9

Other operating items

Operating

5.3

-87.63

-100.49

-89.57

Capital expenditure

108.39

146.62

18.7

-262.33

Free cash flow

113.69

58.98

-81.79

-351.9

Equity raised

451.46

291.38

289.36

389.76

Investing

1.3

35.51

-9.02

-0.01

Financing

184.28

-32.52

-1.77

191.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

750.73

353.35

196.78

228.87

