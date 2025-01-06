Gokaldas Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
26.3
12.41
-28.74
-45.79
Depreciation
-52.13
-54.34
-15.98
-17.46
Tax paid
-0.05
0
0
-0.41
Working capital
31.19
-45.71
-55.76
-25.9
Other operating items
Operating
5.3
-87.63
-100.49
-89.57
Capital expenditure
108.39
146.62
18.7
-262.33
Free cash flow
113.69
58.98
-81.79
-351.9
Equity raised
451.46
291.38
289.36
389.76
Investing
1.3
35.51
-9.02
-0.01
Financing
184.28
-32.52
-1.77
191.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
750.73
353.35
196.78
228.87
