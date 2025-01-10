Gokaldas Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.69
30.29
29.49
21.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,309.88
862.7
680.14
270.42
Net Worth
1,341.57
892.99
709.63
291.87
Minority Interest
Debt
254.5
140.92
191.15
476.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,596.07
1,033.91
900.78
768.12
Fixed Assets
253.84
260.72
281.63
235.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
504.01
364.74
174.35
56.69
Deferred Tax Asset Net
36.05
30.65
11.79
6.81
Networking Capital
716.15
356.9
420.45
454.21
Inventories
362.68
292.29
432.53
257.63
Inventory Days
77.75
Sundry Debtors
209.78
135.82
92.17
179.84
Debtor Days
54.27
Other Current Assets
502.81
237.54
220.97
253.64
Sundry Creditors
-141.24
-84.73
-121.44
-88.23
Creditor Days
26.62
Other Current Liabilities
-217.88
-224.02
-203.78
-148.67
Cash
86.04
20.89
12.57
14.98
Total Assets
1,596.09
1,033.9
900.79
768.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.