|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,209.32
1,362.2
1,025.77
914.6
yoy growth (%)
-11.22
32.79
12.15
-18.53
Raw materials
-603.49
-688.86
-537.33
-482.87
As % of sales
49.9
50.56
52.38
52.79
Employee costs
-371.21
-466.98
-281.5
-107.89
As % of sales
30.69
34.28
27.44
11.79
Other costs
-133.99
-137.87
-229.15
-355.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.07
10.12
22.33
38.82
Operating profit
100.61
68.47
-22.21
-31.26
OPM
8.32
5.02
-2.16
-3.41
Depreciation
-52.13
-54.34
-15.98
-17.46
Interest expense
-34.26
-36.54
-37.42
-36.35
Other income
12.08
34.83
46.88
39.29
Profit before tax
26.3
12.41
-28.74
-45.79
Taxes
-0.05
0
0
-0.41
Tax rate
-0.21
0
0
0.91
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.24
12.41
-28.74
-46.21
Exceptional items
0
19.93
0
0
Net profit
26.24
32.35
-28.74
-46.21
yoy growth (%)
-18.9
-212.55
-37.78
-176.16
NPM
2.17
2.37
-2.8
-5.05
