Gokaldas Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,114.3
(1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:54:57 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokaldas Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,209.32

1,362.2

1,025.77

914.6

yoy growth (%)

-11.22

32.79

12.15

-18.53

Raw materials

-603.49

-688.86

-537.33

-482.87

As % of sales

49.9

50.56

52.38

52.79

Employee costs

-371.21

-466.98

-281.5

-107.89

As % of sales

30.69

34.28

27.44

11.79

Other costs

-133.99

-137.87

-229.15

-355.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.07

10.12

22.33

38.82

Operating profit

100.61

68.47

-22.21

-31.26

OPM

8.32

5.02

-2.16

-3.41

Depreciation

-52.13

-54.34

-15.98

-17.46

Interest expense

-34.26

-36.54

-37.42

-36.35

Other income

12.08

34.83

46.88

39.29

Profit before tax

26.3

12.41

-28.74

-45.79

Taxes

-0.05

0

0

-0.41

Tax rate

-0.21

0

0

0.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.24

12.41

-28.74

-46.21

Exceptional items

0

19.93

0

0

Net profit

26.24

32.35

-28.74

-46.21

yoy growth (%)

-18.9

-212.55

-37.78

-176.16

NPM

2.17

2.37

-2.8

-5.05

