|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.31
32.3
10.89
-18.58
Op profit growth
51.06
-388.38
-27.01
-185.57
EBIT growth
29.2
544.75
-184.42
-118.34
Net profit growth
-12.81
-198.01
-34.36
-177.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.38
4.92
-2.25
-3.43
EBIT margin
5.04
3.46
0.71
-0.93
Net profit margin
2.18
2.22
-3
-5.07
RoCE
8.49
7.43
1.17
-1.44
RoNW
2.56
4.24
-5.16
-6.13
RoA
0.92
1.19
-1.24
-1.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.18
7.1
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-6.08
-5.7
-13.58
-18.76
Book value per share
67.62
52.91
37.45
48.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.64
4.57
0
0
P/CEPS
-12.83
-5.69
-6.41
-3.73
P/B
1.15
0.61
2.32
1.44
EV/EBIDTA
7.02
5.56
31.91
70.02
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.47
0
2.92
4.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.74
48.08
76.06
58.62
Inventory days
82.66
62.46
65.35
76.63
Creditor days
-35.91
-32.26
-31.91
-36.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.77
-1.28
-0.19
0.23
Net debt / equity
1.59
1.89
3.47
2.52
Net debt / op. profit
4.56
6.39
-19.53
-13.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.97
-50.68
-51.97
-51.77
Employee costs
-30.68
-34.23
-32.85
-33.12
Other costs
-10.95
-10.15
-17.42
-18.53
