Gokaldas Exports Ltd Key Ratios

1,085
(-0.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.31

32.3

10.89

-18.58

Op profit growth

51.06

-388.38

-27.01

-185.57

EBIT growth

29.2

544.75

-184.42

-118.34

Net profit growth

-12.81

-198.01

-34.36

-177.01

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.38

4.92

-2.25

-3.43

EBIT margin

5.04

3.46

0.71

-0.93

Net profit margin

2.18

2.22

-3

-5.07

RoCE

8.49

7.43

1.17

-1.44

RoNW

2.56

4.24

-5.16

-6.13

RoA

0.92

1.19

-1.24

-1.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.18

7.1

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-6.08

-5.7

-13.58

-18.76

Book value per share

67.62

52.91

37.45

48.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.64

4.57

0

0

P/CEPS

-12.83

-5.69

-6.41

-3.73

P/B

1.15

0.61

2.32

1.44

EV/EBIDTA

7.02

5.56

31.91

70.02

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.47

0

2.92

4.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.74

48.08

76.06

58.62

Inventory days

82.66

62.46

65.35

76.63

Creditor days

-35.91

-32.26

-31.91

-36.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.77

-1.28

-0.19

0.23

Net debt / equity

1.59

1.89

3.47

2.52

Net debt / op. profit

4.56

6.39

-19.53

-13.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.97

-50.68

-51.97

-51.77

Employee costs

-30.68

-34.23

-32.85

-33.12

Other costs

-10.95

-10.15

-17.42

-18.53

