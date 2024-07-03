Gokaldas Exports Ltd Summary

Gokaldas Exports Ltd (GEL) was incorporated on March 1, 2004 by converting the erstwhile partnership firm Gokaldas India. The Company currently operates a 100% Export Oriented Unit, a Domestic Tariff Area Unit and a Special Economic Zone Unit. GEL is a major player in the readymade garment industry across the globe. The company which is an ISO 9001:2000 Certified Company is one of the largest manufacturer/exporter of Outerwear, Blazers and Pants (Formal and Casuals), Shorts, Shirts, Blouses, Denim Wear, Swim Wear, Active and Sports Wear.The subsidiaries of the company are Madhin Trading Pvt Ltd, Magenta Trading Pvt Ltd, Rafter Trading Pvt Ltd, Reflextion Trading Pvt Ltd, Deejay Trading Pvt Ltd, Rishikesh Apparels Ltd, Vignesh Apparels Pvt Ltd, SNS Clothing Pvt Ltd, Seven Hills Clothing Pvt Ltd, Glamourwear Apparels Pvt Ltd, Rajdin Apparels and All Colour Garments Pvt Ltd.Gokaldas Exports Pvt Ltd and Unique Creations (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd was merged with the company with effect from 1st April 2004.During 2004-05 the company has set up three new factories each at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore : at Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore and one at Doddaballapur Bangalore. Further the company has also planning to set up a unit at Madras Export Processing Zone(MEPZ), Chennai.During March 2005 the company made a madien public offer of 31,25,000 equity shares with a price brand of Rs.375/- to Rs.425/- and with this issue the paid up capital of he company has risied to Rs.17,18,80,000/-.The new state-of-the-art laundry facility at Bangalore had been commissioned in June06. The company also commissioned knit wear unit at Bangalore during 2005-2006The expansion programme at Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysore and Bangalore is also under progress during the yearThe company has also initiated the process of buying the machinery for manufacture of structured suits and the company intend to set up suit plant in Bangalore very shortly.The Company installed the highest capex of Rs 105 Crores in 2006-07 and new plants were commissioned like Suit Plant at Peenya, Bangalore; Trouser Unit at Yelahanka; Trouser Unit at Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore; Knitwear Unit at Houser Road, Bangalore and Apparel Unit at SEZ, Chennai (MEPZ Tambaram). Besides other 3 units commissioned comprised the New factory at Tumkur; in Mysore and in Hyderabad.